Detroit, MI

Football
Sports
Michigan Football
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

WR Golladay has yet to step up in second year with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay had a dismal first season with the New York Giants after signing a $72 million contract, and there haven’t been many signs the second year is going to be any better. Golladay is under the microscope after catching 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns in his first season with the Giants. Granted, it was a 4-13 season in which the offense struggled and Golladay dealt with nagging hamstring, knee and rib problems. The hope was the offense would improve with head coach Brian Daboll running the team after four years as Buffalo’s coordinator and Golladay would be healthy and revert to the Pro Bowl wide out who caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 TDs in 2019. He was limited to five games in 2020 by a hip injury.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets cut roster down to 85

The New York Jets made five roster moves to get down to the 85-man limit, as Tuesday was the deadline for teams to cut down from 90. Among the moves was New York officially ending Mekhi Becton’s season by placing him on injured reserve. The Jets also cut DB...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears cut Carson Taylor

The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Detroit

Lions once again have horrible Super Bowl odds

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios VisualsThe NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
ANN ARBOR, MI

