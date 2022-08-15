Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios VisualsThe NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO