3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Lions' 2022 Joint Practice Wednesday Updates
Follow along with what reporters are observing from the Detroit Lions' joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.
Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Defense
Following the first Detroit Lions preseason game, here are players on defense who are facing an uphill climb earning a roster spot.
Indianapolis Colts Offense Dominated Detroit Lions Defense in First Joint Practice
The Indianapolis Colts first team offense dominated the Detroit Lions in their first joint practice. It started off in the 1-on-1s where Matt Ryan pass catchers won ten of the eleven reps. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. lead the way in this drill. Pierce continues to solidify his spot on the roster.
Steelers claim OL Ryan McCollum off waivers from the Lions
It didn’t take long for Ryan McCollum to move on to his next NFL opportunity. A day after being waived by the Detroit Lions, the second-year offensive lineman was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCollum was part of the first wave of roster cutdowns by Detroit. He...
Predicting the 1st roster cutdown for the Lions
FB Jason Cabinda (PUP) The Lions don’t have to make any decision on those five players until August 23rd. That’s the day when rosters must be trimmed down to 80 from 85, and it’s also the point where something needs to happen to players on the PUP or NFI.
WR Golladay has yet to step up in second year with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay had a dismal first season with the New York Giants after signing a $72 million contract, and there haven’t been many signs the second year is going to be any better. Golladay is under the microscope after catching 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns in his first season with the Giants. Granted, it was a 4-13 season in which the offense struggled and Golladay dealt with nagging hamstring, knee and rib problems. The hope was the offense would improve with head coach Brian Daboll running the team after four years as Buffalo’s coordinator and Golladay would be healthy and revert to the Pro Bowl wide out who caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 TDs in 2019. He was limited to five games in 2020 by a hip injury.
Jets cut roster down to 85
The New York Jets made five roster moves to get down to the 85-man limit, as Tuesday was the deadline for teams to cut down from 90. Among the moves was New York officially ending Mekhi Becton’s season by placing him on injured reserve. The Jets also cut DB...
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
Watch: Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette makes sensational barehanded scoop and putout in 6-1 win over Orioles
The Toronto Blue Jays broke a three-game losing streak Wednesday, earning a massive 6-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Shortstop Bo Bichette contributed two hits and a run scored to the Blue Jays' effort, but his defensive play late may have saved the game for Toronto. In a scoreless game...
Lions once again have horrible Super Bowl odds
Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios VisualsThe NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 11: A Light Day Before the Lions Come to Town
With the Colts facing off against the Lions for two joint practices this week, Indy had a light day of work focused on 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.
ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season
Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
