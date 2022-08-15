ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Jack Butland
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
James Mcarthur
The Independent

Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham

Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'It’s Blank' - Steve Nicol on Liverpool Midfield

Liverpool's already thin midfield has taken a huge hit in recent weeks, with Thiago Alcantara joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian and Curtis Jones on the sidelines. The former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has backed the Liverpool fan's calling for a new addition in the middle, describing the current midfield as 'Blank'
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Fulham#Reds#Arsenal#Channel Usa Network#Nbcsports Com Key#Chelsea#Odsonne Edouard

Comments / 0

Community Policy