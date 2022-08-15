Read full article on original website
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match
After another disappointing draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, we can now bring you details of our LFCTR man of the match.
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham
Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp short on strikers for Manchester United match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis following a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury. Starting his first Premier League game since arriving from Benfica...
'It’s Blank' - Steve Nicol on Liverpool Midfield
Liverpool's already thin midfield has taken a huge hit in recent weeks, with Thiago Alcantara joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian and Curtis Jones on the sidelines. The former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has backed the Liverpool fan's calling for a new addition in the middle, describing the current midfield as 'Blank'
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.
Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace
Watch Luis Diaz's incredible long-range effort, as ten-man Liverpool equalise against Crystal Palace.
Fulham vs Brentford: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Brentford
How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool (Premier League): Kick-off time, live stream, TV channel
Manchester United host Liverpool in their third Premier League fixture under Erik ten Hag, it will be a mammoth task for the new manager to get his first victory against Jurgen Klopp's men. The opening weekend loss against Brighton was followed up by one of the most embarrassing defeats in...
