Fort Worth, TX

It's back to school for the three biggest districts in North Texas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtp9Q_0hHfKEX000

It's back to school for hundreds of students across North Texas today.

The three biggest districts return this morning include Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth. So do DeSoto, Grand Prairie, Irving and Red Oak.

Thousands of students in the Dallas ISD are heading back to school today as more than 180 schools reopen for the fall semester. With different schools working on different school calendars, a lot of kids have been back for weeks.

Five campuses opened August 1st on the School Day Redesign calendar. 41 opened August 8th on the intersession calendar.

One of the Dallas schools kicking off it's new school year this morning is Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. It's opening after a nearly $64 million facelift.

Seventy five percent of the original campus was demolished, to make room for a new library and media room, a restaurant, and storage space to support a culinary arts program.

Arlington school Superintendent Marcelo Cavasos tells KRLD that total emrollment this year is about 57,000 - slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Tomorrow is the first day for Richardson and Granbury.

