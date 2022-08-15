Tree branch falls 40 feet, critically injures man sitting on Brooklyn bench

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man sitting on a bench at a Brooklyn playground was critically injured when a tree branch fell on him over the weekend, police said as they work to identify the man.

The victim was sitting on a bench at the Reinaldo Salgado Playground on Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8:20 a.m. Saturday when a branch fell about 40 feet and struck him in the head.

He was transport to Kings County Hospital with a severe head injury. He remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Police are trying to identify the man, as he wasn’t carrying ID at the time.

The “failed limb” came from a London planetree that was last inspected by a city Parks Department forestry expert in August 2020, a Parks spokesperson told the New York Post .

The tree, which was last pruned a month before the inspection, was deemed to be in good condition.