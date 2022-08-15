ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Norway bridge collapses, drivers of 2 vehicles rescued

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kZGJ_0hHfJqb300

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A wooden bridge over a river in southern Norway collapsed early Monday, with a car plunging into the water and a truck getting stuck on a raised section. The drivers of both vehicles were rescued and doing well, police said.

Police were alerted shortly after 7:30 a.m. (0530 GMT; 1:30 a.m. EDT) that the bridge had collapsed as a truck and a car were crossing over it. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

The car plunged into the river while the truck remained on the bridge in a nearly vertical position on a section that was raised at a steep angle out of the water.

A helicopter assisted in the rescue operation and pulled out the truck driver, police said. The driver of the car managed to get out of his vehicle by himself.

The nearly 150-meter-long (500-foot-long) bridge connects the west bank of the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River and the village of Tretten. The bridge opened in 2012.

“It is completely catastrophic, completely unreal,” local mayor Jon Halvor Midtmageli told the Dabgladet newspaper. “It is also a fairly new bridge.”

“It is completely destroyed, everything has fallen down,” he added.

The Norwegian Automobile Federation said the bridge was checked in 2021, raising concern about the safety of such bridges.

“We who travel on the roads must be able to trust that the bridges are safe to drive on,” the organization’s spokeswoman, Ingunn Handagard, told the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Atle Formo, who lives by the Tretten bridge, said he heard “an intense crash.”

“The whole house was shaking. I was rolling up the blinds in the bedroom and looked right at a bridge laying in the river,” he told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

A similar nearby bridge in Sjoa in the Gudbrand valley, also made of glued laminated timber, collapsed in 2016. The driver of a truck who was crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse was slightly injured.

Following that collapse, 11 similar bridges, including the one in Tretten, were temporarily closed by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. The agency said in a report about the 2016 collapse that “the direct cause of the bridge collapse is a defective joint in the framework.”

Norwegian transportation minister Jon-Ivar Nygård was due to visit the site of the latest bridge collapse later Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Social Security recipients to see rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6 percent raise, which means the average retiree...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Man rescued from collapsed tunnel in Rome accused of trying to rob bank

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was rescued alive from a collapsed tunnel in Rome was allegedly trying to burrow underneath the vault of a nearby bank. Italy's Fire Brigade said in a statement that rescuers worked for eight hours Thursday to extract the man who was buried nearly 20 feet down after part of the road Via Innocenzo XI collapsed on top of him.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Automobile#West Bank#Traffic Accident#Agen
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

One Dead and Six Injured as Luxury Yacht Smashes Into Rocks: Report

A British man has reportedly died and six other people were left injured when their luxury yacht crashed into rocks off the coast of Italy on Sunday evening. The unnamed victim, who is thought to be the owner of the boat and in his sixties, was trying to avoid a collision with another vessel when disaster struck near Porto Cervo in Sardinia. The 70-foot luxury yacht was said to have half-sunk as passing boats raised the alarm with coast guard authorities, who arrived at the scene to find the British man unconscious after the crash. He died while being transferred to a hospital. Two other passengers are in serious condition, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported, while the other four people on the boat were given treatment by medics in Porto Cervo. “The theory is the boat that ran aground was trying frantically to steer out of the way of another that didn’t have right of way and she ended up on the rocks,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 8 WROC

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
News 8 WROC

Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday. The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful. This is a developing […]
CHILI, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy