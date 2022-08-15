ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuelean-Born Singer to Bring Down the House Again at Uptown! in September

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqK9g_0hHfJQqH00
Alex Moreno at Uptown!Image via Alex Moreno.

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is taking audiences on a global musical journey this September during a one-night only concert with Alex Moreno.

Venezuelean-born Moreno has established crossover appeal performing in both English and Spanish and has garnered international awards for his music. He returns to Uptown with a mix of rhythms that take audiences through the sound landscapes of piano, guitar and Venezuelan Cuatro.

Moreno will perform with his musicians on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 PM on the A. Roy Smith Mainstage at Uptown. Tickets to this exciting musician’s performance cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

“Alex Moreno was last with us during our virtual fundraising Gala in December 2020,” said April Evans, Uptown Executive Director. “Even though it was being streamed, he brought the house down! We’re thrilled that audiences will be able to experience this full concert live on our Mainstage.”

Moreno’s voice explores different genres such as opera, jazz, musical, romantic ballads and Latin American music. He began his musical career at an early age studying instruments like piano, guitar and Venezuelan Cuatro. Later, he studied operatic singing, acting, and theater direction. Moreno has won national and international singing and composition awards, and is the founder and director of the Venezuelan band “3 y Cuatro“ with whom he was pre-nominated for the 2018 Latin Grammy with the album “Que si.” He currently lives in Philadelphia and is creating a solo project fusing Caribbean and South American rhythms with great classics of universal music.

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 North High Street. For more about all music performance and tickets visit uptownwestchester.org.

Image via Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center.

