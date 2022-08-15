Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Bills' Khalil Shakir humble after big showing vs. Colts
Buffalo Bills rookie Khalil Shakir showed why many thought his team got a steal with him at the 2022 NFL draft in his preseason debut. Against in the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in a late 27-24 win, the fifth-round pick had a game-high 92 yards on five catches. He caught all five balls thrown his way.
CBS Sports
How Deshaun Watson might be able to avoid a season-long suspension, plus NFL Rookie of the Year hopefuls
Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday. It's an especially happy one for John Breech, who finally witnessed his friend, Ryan Wilson, honor the Bengals in a big way (more on that below). While he basks in glee, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down
The Colts welcomed the Lions for the first of two joint practices on Wednesday, and Matt Ryan led his offense to domination.
Colts' Andrew Ogletree may have significant knee injury
Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree may have suffered a signficant knee injury during joint training camp practice Wednesday with the Detroit Lions. The sixth-round pick, who has been one of the biggest stars of camp, went down early in practice with a non-contact knee injury. He had to get helped off the field, and it was clear he couldn’t put a lot of weight on his right leg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Houston Texans Schedule
Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
Colts' Kenny Moore ranked No. 82 on NFL's top 100 players
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was ranked No. 82 on the NFL’s top 100 players list entering the 2022 season. After years of being snubbed from these types of lists, Moore finally gets some recognition from the national media. As arguably the best slot defender in the NFL, Moore has made a massive impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts.
Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 12
The Indianapolis Colts conducted their first joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Wednesday. The Colts will have two of these practices Wednesday and Thursday this week before the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Given the competitive and physical nature of these joint practices, the starters are not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts First Join Practice: The First Opportunity to Match-up Ones vs. Ones
The Indianapolis Colts will see how they match-up ones vs. ones with the Detroit Lions. The intensity is gonna ramp up, big time. The Colts have to be the ones to initiate the intensity and set the tone for a competitive practice. Other wise Dan Campbell and the Lions will bite their knee caps, or whatever that man said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texans OC Pep Hamilton credits GM Nick Caserio for drafting RB Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wasn’t looking at what Dameon Pierce could do in Dan Mullen’s offensive system at Florida. The first-year offensive coordinator left the 2022 NFL draft up to the personnel department led by James Liipfert and Matt Bazirgan, now with the Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, it was general manager Nick Caserio gathering the information to make the selection at No. 107 overall in Round 4 of the draft.
Comments / 0