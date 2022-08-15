ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Andrew Ogletree may have significant knee injury

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree may have suffered a signficant knee injury during joint training camp practice Wednesday with the Detroit Lions. The sixth-round pick, who has been one of the biggest stars of camp, went down early in practice with a non-contact knee injury. He had to get helped off the field, and it was clear he couldn’t put a lot of weight on his right leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
The Game Haus

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 12

The Indianapolis Colts conducted their first joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Wednesday. The Colts will have two of these practices Wednesday and Thursday this week before the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Given the competitive and physical nature of these joint practices, the starters are not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fina
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans OC Pep Hamilton credits GM Nick Caserio for drafting RB Dameon Pierce

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wasn’t looking at what Dameon Pierce could do in Dan Mullen’s offensive system at Florida. The first-year offensive coordinator left the 2022 NFL draft up to the personnel department led by James Liipfert and Matt Bazirgan, now with the Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, it was general manager Nick Caserio gathering the information to make the selection at No. 107 overall in Round 4 of the draft.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy