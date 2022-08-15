ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

15 Best Traverse City Hiking Trails (For All Levels & Pet-Friendly)

Traverse City is the heart of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, home to the abundant and ever-changing natural scenery and distinct shores of Lake Michigan. The area highlights towering cliffside overlooks, rolling sand dunes, and dense forests for miles in all directions. With the constantly shifting climate and its diverse landscape, Traverse City is central to an array of unique outdoor opportunities.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Waters of Enchantment: Go Fly Fishing at Wilderness State Park

Unlike any secretive river or flashy blue ocean depths, Waugoshance Point in Emmet County’s Wilderness State Park holds its own particular form of fly fishing magic. Experience these waters of enchantment for yourself, but be warned, you may never want to leave. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Petoskey man dies after single-vehicle crash, sheriff says

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Petoskey man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Friday, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office said in an email. John Andrew Marczak, 71, died at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, the sheriff's office said. At 7:37 a.m. on August 12, the sheriff's office responded to...
PETOSKEY, MI
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
GRAYLING, MI
1077 WRKR

Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign

Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

