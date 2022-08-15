Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord
It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Traverse City Hiking Trails (For All Levels & Pet-Friendly)
Traverse City is the heart of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, home to the abundant and ever-changing natural scenery and distinct shores of Lake Michigan. The area highlights towering cliffside overlooks, rolling sand dunes, and dense forests for miles in all directions. With the constantly shifting climate and its diverse landscape, Traverse City is central to an array of unique outdoor opportunities.
My North.com
Waters of Enchantment: Go Fly Fishing at Wilderness State Park
Unlike any secretive river or flashy blue ocean depths, Waugoshance Point in Emmet County’s Wilderness State Park holds its own particular form of fly fishing magic. Experience these waters of enchantment for yourself, but be warned, you may never want to leave. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern...
Stay in a Pabst Blue Ribbon 80′ Inspired Motel in Traverse City
Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to take vacationers in Traverse City back to a simpler time. Capitalizing on the brand’s new platform “Pabst is the Place", it offers new PBR-themed hotel rooms. According to Crain's Detroit, the nostalgic roadside Grand Traverse Motel on East Front Street was chosen as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honeymoon Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City
A downstate bride honeymooning in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have no doubt been through a lot together. “We were friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked out!”
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey man dies after single-vehicle crash, sheriff says
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Petoskey man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Friday, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office said in an email. John Andrew Marczak, 71, died at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, the sheriff's office said. At 7:37 a.m. on August 12, the sheriff's office responded to...
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
IN THIS ARTICLE
DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal
As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign
Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed or Under Contamination Advisories
Going to the beach may be part of your weekend plans but before you head out, you'll want to double check to make sure your favorite sandy spot isn't closed or under an advisory. This weekend will definitely be a beach-worthy weekend that is for sure. We'll see the temperature...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0