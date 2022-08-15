Read full article on original website
Wisconsin, like many states, is utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support resiliency in the meat processing industry. Utilizing these funds, Gov. Tony Evers has created several initiatives to support Wisconsin’s meat industry. Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget included...
Wisconsin drivers found themselves in a pretty poopy situation recently. They had to suddenly avoid not hitting random porta potty’s that were all over the freeway. A truck carrying them somehow lost the load and they were sprawled all over the freeway! Sadly some drivers were not so lucky and several cars were damaged because of it. One person said his car may be totaled because of the damage the porta potty did to his car. A total of 4 cars were damaged and towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported to any of the drivers. As Carla said, “Skid Marks Everywhere!”
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Officials now believe a man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Georgia late last month stayed in that state and did not flee to southern Wisconsin following the incident as they initially said he may have. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, turned himself...
