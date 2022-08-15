ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BHxe_0hHfIagS00

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] City councilors major proposals to be voted on during Monday night meeting – Albuquerque city councilors will be discussing proposed legislation to address one of the most controversial topics in the metro, the city’s homeless crisis. Last week, one safe outdoor space was approved. Monday, the council is expected to vote on a moratorium to the ordinance, proposed by Councilor Brook Bassan. She will be introducing a moratorium that will remove safe outdoor spaces from the ordinance all together. It needs five votes to pass. Even if that moratorium is passed at Monday nights meeting, the mayor can still veto it.

[2] APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives – An ongoing bus driver shortage has some Albuquerque parents worried about how to get their kids to school. Many are questioning why these jobs are so hard to fill. Officials they’ve lost quite a few drivers to other companies who pay more, and they don’t have to deal with disciplinary problems. They say behavior has gotten worse and enforcing the rules, isn’t always easy. Right now, the district is short about 40 drivers. This leaves routes to be consolidated, some stops are being axed and for a lot students, this means a longer walk to bus stops.

[3] Quiet day before rain chances return – Monday will be hot, with warmer than normal temperatures. However, a cold front will arrive Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing heavier rain to northern NM on Tuesday, and cooling temperatures down through Wednesday. The middle Rio Grande Valley will stay mostly dry, similar to the weekend weather. Eastern New Mexico will stay completely dry. Scattered showers and storms will develop in western and northern New Mexico this afternoon.

[4] Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. She says there was been possible sightings, including a woman who may have been seen at a soccer game holding him. Anyone who may have seen the dog can contact any local animal shelter.

[5] Craft, yard sale raises money for Albuquerque charities – Albuquerque craft enthusiasts helped raise money for two charities Saturday. The Tart 2022 Craft Sale took over Sidewinders Bar and Grill and featured tons of handmade and second-hand goods. The proceeds go toward the Albuquerque Roadrunner Tournament. The tournament is raising money for two charities this year: Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico and Paws and Stripes. The Albuquerque Roadrunner Tournament is scheduled for September., they say they’ll post more information about that event on their Facebook page later this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Tiny Home Village, Coronado Park arrest, Scattered storms, Speed camera issues, Navajo movie

Wednesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks Taos Ski Valley’s historic hotel to be torn down, rebuilt UNM adds Japanese national champion to roster Roswell leaders and public discuss neglect at city animal shelter Mammoth remains found in New Mexico unlock hidden history New Mexico campus dorms see a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City officials discuss Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Wednesday the official closure of Coronado Park. During a press conference, Mayor Tim Keller reiterated that the decision to close the park came about because the risk to the public had become too great. The mayor announced the park would be closed three weeks ago. “We’ve been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting and Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
State
Florida State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Texas State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Carlsbad, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials host ribbon-cutting for new pump station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods in southwest Albuquerque are getting some much-needed floor relief. City officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the pump station at Broadway and Marble. The city had been using temporary retention ponds and a 1960s pump station to mitigate flooding in the area, but the new updated station will replace those facilities and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, a jury could not reach a unanimous decision if Grado shot in self-defense […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for men accused in murder of Albuquerque teens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens has been delayed again. Stephen Goldman Junior, Julio Almentero and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of Colin Romero,15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, in an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Investigators say the two teens were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Dog#City Council#Charities#Big City#Bcso#Program#Cibola High School Cartel#Russian#Aps
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bus drivers speak out about violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque bus drivers have to deal with all kinds of trouble. Lately, they’re finding themselves under attack from unruly passengers more often. KRQE Investigates obtained the numbers and the disturbing video to show people what’s happening on City of Albuquerque buses. Bus drivers are also speaking out, worried for their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Desert-bound: Albuquerque to relocate namesake submarine’s sail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque might be a desert, but that isn’t stopping the city’s Parks and Recreation department from bringing home a massive piece of the submarine named after New Mexico’s largest city. In the coming months, the City is planning to relocate the 54-ton sail of the now-decommissioned USS Albuquerque to the city itself. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New program offers leg up to people living in international district

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program aims to give a leg up to people living in Albuquerque’s international district. The New Mexico Black Leadership Council hosted an open house for the “Uplift Initiative.” The program brings together community organizations offering a number of resources and services, including help getting healthcare, housing assistance and other needs […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners going up soon

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe approved new locations for veterans banners, and they could be going up soon. The city is waiting on brackets that will hold the banners on poles. They say the banners will go up in waves. The city took the hometown heroes banners down because of safety concerns about whether the […]
SANTA FE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque

Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline.  Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wibailoutpeople.org

Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!

Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy