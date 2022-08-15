The Giants are now 5 days removed from their first preseason game. Since that game, the Giants have had to deal with injuries hitting them hard. The hope is that none of them are serious, and the Giants will likely bring in more bodies once most teams cut their rosters down to 85 by the end of the day. One position group that hasn’t been affected by the injury bug (knock on wood), is the running back room, and boy did they over perform expectations last Thursday.

