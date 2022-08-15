ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Place OT Mekhi Becton On IR, Cut Four

This officially ends Becton’s 2022 season after he suffered an avulsion fracture of the kneecap. Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
New York Sports Nation

Settle Down on Jimmy Garoppolo to The Jets

When Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury on his right knee was a bone bruise and torn meniscus that would put him out 2-4 weeks, the typical Jets hopelessness caught up to everyone. It was all the typical stuff to expect: that there’s already reason to believe that the Jets should...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets cut roster down to 85

The New York Jets made five roster moves to get down to the 85-man limit, as Tuesday was the deadline for teams to cut down from 90. Among the moves was New York officially ending Mekhi Becton’s season by placing him on injured reserve. The Jets also cut DB...
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Following the Giants 1st Preseason Game, 1 Position Group Thrived, While the Other did the Opposite

The Giants are now 5 days removed from their first preseason game. Since that game, the Giants have had to deal with injuries hitting them hard. The hope is that none of them are serious, and the Giants will likely bring in more bodies once most teams cut their rosters down to 85 by the end of the day. One position group that hasn’t been affected by the injury bug (knock on wood), is the running back room, and boy did they over perform expectations last Thursday.
NFL
New York Sports Nation

New York Sports Nation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your New York Sports Fan Experience

 https://www.nycsportsnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy