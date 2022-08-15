Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NY Jets toe the line between competitiveness and lack of discipline
Some pushing and shoving between teammates is normal, but multiple days of punching leave concern about the team’s focus. Another day, another New York Jets training camp fight. It’s been a testy August for the Green and White, as players get tangled up on a daily basis. Though...
NY Giants’ Ben Bredeson: Smart, Tough, Dependable, and Versatile
One preseason game in the books. The offensive line took some positive steps forward against the Patriots. But one lineman, Ben Bredeson, took advantage of his opportunity to show he can play guard and center at a credible level. In 2020 Ben Bredeson, 6’5″ and 315 lbs, was drafted by...
Yardbarker
Jets Place OT Mekhi Becton On IR, Cut Four
This officially ends Becton’s 2022 season after he suffered an avulsion fracture of the kneecap. Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Settle Down on Jimmy Garoppolo to The Jets
When Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury on his right knee was a bone bruise and torn meniscus that would put him out 2-4 weeks, the typical Jets hopelessness caught up to everyone. It was all the typical stuff to expect: that there’s already reason to believe that the Jets should...
Jets cut roster down to 85
The New York Jets made five roster moves to get down to the 85-man limit, as Tuesday was the deadline for teams to cut down from 90. Among the moves was New York officially ending Mekhi Becton’s season by placing him on injured reserve. The Jets also cut DB...
It’s time for the New York Jets to retire Wayne Chrebet’s number
The Jets have not had another player wearing No. 80 since Chrebet retired in 2005. Wayne Chrebet is one of the greatest to ever play for the New York Jets. He became a Ring of Honor member in 2014. It’s time to take the next step and retire his number....
Following the Giants 1st Preseason Game, 1 Position Group Thrived, While the Other did the Opposite
The Giants are now 5 days removed from their first preseason game. Since that game, the Giants have had to deal with injuries hitting them hard. The hope is that none of them are serious, and the Giants will likely bring in more bodies once most teams cut their rosters down to 85 by the end of the day. One position group that hasn’t been affected by the injury bug (knock on wood), is the running back room, and boy did they over perform expectations last Thursday.
New York Sports Nation
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your New York Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.nycsportsnation.com/
Comments / 0