Framingham, MA

Shabbat on the Beach Friday in Wayland

SUDBURY – Congregation B’nai Torah of Sudbury warmly invites the community to our Shabbat on the Beach service and Open Houses at the Wayland Town Beach (25 Parkland Drive, Wayland), this Friday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m., led by B’nai Torah’s Rabbi Lisa Eiduson with Rabbi Joshua Breindel of Beth El.
WAYLAND, MA
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
Shawn Paul Moran, 68

FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
NATICK, MA
David John Slamin, 82

NATICK – David John Slamin, 82 of Natick passed away on August 13, 2022. David was a son of the late Edward C. & Dorothea (Roche) Slamin. Loving brother of Joan Heaney of Medway, Richard Slamin of Marlborough, Diane Danforth of Framingham, William Slamin of Framingham, Stephen Slamin of Natick, and the late Edward Slamin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a United States Navy, Veteran.
NATICK, MA
PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
EASTON, MA
James Alan Sousa, 62

ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
ASHLAND, MA
Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
EASTON, MA
