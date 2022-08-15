Read full article on original website
8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
SOURCE Q&A With 19th Worcester State Representative Candidate Kate Donaghue
Editor’s Note: After the 2020 Census, the Massachusetts Legislature created a new state representative seat that will represent Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a portion of the City of Framingham’s Precinct 21. There is one candidate on the Democratic ballot and one candidate on the Republican ballot. Individuals not...
David John Slamin, 82
NATICK – David John Slamin, 82 of Natick passed away on August 13, 2022. David was a son of the late Edward C. & Dorothea (Roche) Slamin. Loving brother of Joan Heaney of Medway, Richard Slamin of Marlborough, Diane Danforth of Framingham, William Slamin of Framingham, Stephen Slamin of Natick, and the late Edward Slamin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a United States Navy, Veteran.
OPINION: Reliable Public Transit Reduces Traffic & Helps Preserve Our Environment
FRAMINGHAM – Reliable local public transit provides a valuable service, reduces traffic and helps preserve our environment. Yesterday Maura Healey released her transportation plan. I look forward to working with her to make public transportation in Framingham and the Commonwealth accessible, reliable, affordable and safe. Today I had the...
5 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Students who made the list were:. Kemuel...
Framingham City Council Approves Tolson & Ferreira To Parks & Recreation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council unanimously approved the Mayor’s nominations to the Parks & Recreation Commission, last night, August 16. In July, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky re-nominated District 3 resident Tony Tolson to the 5-member Parks & Recreation Commission. Tolson, a lifelong Framingham resident who grew up in...
PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
Forman-Oath & Anderson Approved For Framingham Conservation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved two individuals to the 7-member Conservation Commission. In July, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky re-nominated Jennifer Foman-Orth to the 7-member Conservation Commission. She lives in District 1. A member of the Commission since 2013, she is...
UPDATED: Natick & Multiple Departments Extinguish Brush Fire Near Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary
NATICK – Natick and several MetroWest fire departments extinguished a brush fire near the Broadmoor sanctuary tonight, August 16. Firefighters were called to South Street just before 8 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 10 p.m. and left the scene around midnight. Framingham, Ashland, Sherborn, Wayland, Hopkinton, and Dover...
Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
James Alan Sousa, 62
ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
