Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots
Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Injury update: Bills get three back, Micah Hyde, Spencer Brown among those out
The roller coaster that is the Buffalo Bills’ injury news continues. According to reports including the team’s radio partner WGR-550 radio on Tuesday, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Tavon Austin, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones all returned to workouts. Pass rusher Von Miller also was back on the...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices
Brandon and Andrew highlight the best and worst from the Colts in Buffalo, discuss what to watch for in practice against the Lions, recap Andrew’s time in Westfield, and more.
“Punt God” Matt Araiza Arrives on the NFL Scene with 82-Yard Punt for the Buffalo Bills
Well, we can stop looking for the best play of the preseason this year. This highlight reel moment came in Week 1 from a most unlikely source: a punt!. Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza who is locked in a tight battle for the starting job with veteran Matt Haack, upped his stock when he hit a booming 82-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL・
Comments / 0