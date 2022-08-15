ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots

Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
