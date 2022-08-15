Read full article on original website
Related
High school volleyball gets underway in the Tri-Cities
Tri-Cities, TN — And it was the start of the high school volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee … Science Hill making the trip to Viking Hall… Lady Toppers strike early … setup for Autumn Holmes … fakes everyone out and just pushes this one over the defenders … A few points later – Lady Vikings’ […]
Watch 'The Bootleg,' our Tennessean high school football show now entering its fifth season
Welcome to the fifth season of our Nashville area high school football show, "The Bootleg." Each week of the Tennessee high school football season, The Tennessean will bring you a 30-minute discussion, talking high school football in the Nashville area and at times the entire state. ...
Panthers coaches threatened to cancel Patriots practice game after fights
"We should be playing football the real way, where you help the guy up." The Patriots and Panthers got heated repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led Panthers coaches to threaten to cancel the joint practice entirely. Per Baker Mayfield, after two consecutive days full of countless scrums and three...
Comments / 0