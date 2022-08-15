ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

City of Kalamazoo seeking new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is seeking a new City Attorney who will be appointed by the Kalamazoo City Commission. The City of Kalamazoo has launched a brief online survey where residents can give their input on the preferred traits and skills for the next City Attorney.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
jack1065.com

Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#County#Health
townbroadcast.com

City Council pressured to adopt golf cart ordinance

Nearly 40 people packed the City Hall Council Chambers Monday night to advocate for a local ordinance permitting use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) or golf carts within the city limits. However, city officials are insisting that it must be clear whether the request is for golf carts or ORVs. Amy...
WAYLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
jack1065.com

Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled

City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

WMU employees to receive one-time inflation bonus

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University is announcing a one-time bonus for eligible faculty and staff to help with the costs associated with high inflation rates. School officials say eligible employees will get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,000, while another group of eligible workers will receive...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy