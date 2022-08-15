Read full article on original website
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
Kalamazoo City Commissioners approve additional American Rescue Plan Act payouts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved mid-year budget adjustments to continue the American Rescue Plan Act funding they launched last year. City Hall’s Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vincenzi says these are programs that couldn’t wait until the next budget is approved in five months.
City of Kalamazoo seeking new city attorney
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is seeking a new City Attorney who will be appointed by the Kalamazoo City Commission. The City of Kalamazoo has launched a brief online survey where residents can give their input on the preferred traits and skills for the next City Attorney.
Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
Lottery underway to hunt township park property near Holland
HOLLAND, MI – The annual lottery to hunt deer on Huyser Farm Park in Laketown Township is now open for applications. Through Sept. 16, people can fill out an application for a chance at archery hunting deer on the township park property located at 4188 64th St. The park is about five miles southwest of Holland.
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
Elkhart's Disabled American Veterans Chapter closed temporarily due to financial issues
Elkhart veterans have temporarily lost one of their home bases and resources centers. The state has closed the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. A representative for the nonprofit came in to determine exactly what’s going on. What he found is enough for him to shut down the DAV chapter until they can solve the problems.
Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
City Council pressured to adopt golf cart ordinance
Nearly 40 people packed the City Hall Council Chambers Monday night to advocate for a local ordinance permitting use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) or golf carts within the city limits. However, city officials are insisting that it must be clear whether the request is for golf carts or ORVs. Amy...
Kalamazoo youth get their chance to offer input at “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Engagement Summit this Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo will host an all-day “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Engagement Summit this Saturday, August 20. City officials say the event will create a space for young leaders to share their vision for Kalamazoo and plan projects based on their ideas and passions.
Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Calhoun County Starting This Week
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the next phase work will begin this week on the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support nearly 2,667 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving...
WMU employees to receive one-time payment in light of high inflation rates
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As inflation drives up costs across the board, many faculty and staff members at Western Michigan University will be receiving a one-time lump sum payment from their employer, WMU President Edward Montgomery announced in an email. WMU’s chapter of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled
City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
WMU employees to receive one-time inflation bonus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University is announcing a one-time bonus for eligible faculty and staff to help with the costs associated with high inflation rates. School officials say eligible employees will get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,000, while another group of eligible workers will receive...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
