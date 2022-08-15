Palenville man accused of DWI after crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Palenville man has been cited to court after he allegedly crashed his car into a set of train tracks, while drunk. Police said Bilal Ahmad, 23, failed to negotiate a three-way intersection on Peoples Road in Saugerties when he drove his car up and onto the tracks.

The crash did a number on the underside of Ahmad’s car, according to police. Officers reportedly established that Ahmad was drunk when he was driving. He was arrested at the scene.

At Saugerties Police headquarters, Ahmad submitted to a chemical test, which resulted in a BAC of 0.13%, police said. After processing, he was released to a third party on tickets returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Aug. 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.