Shreveport, LA

Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
2 arrested in Queensborough shooting that wounded woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week. Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.
Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On July 31, 2022 (16) year old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter. She is approximately 5’0 and 120 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and...
BCPD looking for runaway teen girl

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
Interstate 20 Homicide Investigation

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department. with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August. 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening. injuries was found in...
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The incident occurred on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Officials say Tracey Shaver, 54, was driving north on I-49 in...
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel

Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
Shreveport Police Still Seeking Answers in Cold-Case Homicide (VIDEO)

On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue engaging in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just after 9:57 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
Shreveport Man Arrested in Early 2022 Homicide

On January 1st, 2022, at 2:20 a.m., Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East 72nd Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located Christopher Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital where he...
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been charged after reportedly stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from his employer and selling it off. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Justin Price, 32, was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a certain fuel company reported Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from various worksites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17.
Marshall man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judicial records indicate a Marshall man pleaded guilty today to holding up a convenience store at gunpoint. Jacolby Williams, 21, accepted a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery today in Judge Austin Jackson’s court. According to an affidavit, Williams and an accomplice held up a...
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash

A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
South Highland home damaged in fire; cause under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about a house fire that took place on Friday, Aug. 19. Dispatchers got the call at 8:30 am. to the 400 block of Ratcliff Street in the South Highland neighborhood. Firefighters discovered a small fire...
I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
