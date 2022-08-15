A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.

