Joe Neuheisel, son of former college football coach Rick Neuheisel, wins Arizona Amateur Championship
Joe Neuheisel is making a name for himself. The son of Rick Neuheisel, who was the head coach of the college football programs at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, won the 98th Arizona Amateur Championship with a 2-and-1 victory over Camden Braidech at Desert Mountain Club’s Outlaw Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday.
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company
His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?
One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
Why didn’t Manti Te’o go to BYU?
Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
What can fans expect from Zach Wilson when he returns from injury?
The narrative for Zach Wilson’s sophomore season took a turn last Friday, when the New York Jets starting quarterback left the team’s preseason opener with a knee injury. While it wasn’t a season-ending injury, it could have an impact on his development, and there are still questions when the former BYU QB will return to the field.
Clark Phillips III’s sweet new ride is among the spoils NIL is bringing Ute athletes
Now that college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, business opportunities are popping up all over the country. And that’s certainly been the case at Utah, where athletes, like cornerback Clark Phillips III, are benefitting. Thanks to NIL, he recently made a big, splashy purchase. “One...
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes
Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday. The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
Where do Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake rank in the college football coaching hierarchy?
There will be plenty of attention paid to how Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes and Kalani Sitake’s BYU Cougars perform this season. The expectations are high for both programs heading into 2022, and so, too, are the expectations for both coaches. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down...
A look at all of the Top 25 teams Utah FBS schools will play this year
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll is out, and it revealed that two Utah schools — Utah at No. 7 and BYU at No. 25 — will start the 2022 season in the rankings. Utah State, meanwhile, received a pair of votes. The Cougars, Aggies and Utes...
Are these 2 Utes primed for a breakout season?
As fall camps continue on in preparation for the college football season, a list by Pac-12 Conference insider Jon Wilner of the Mercury News was published on Tuesday in which he identified 15 players in the conference who could have a breakout campaign in 2022. Among the 15 were two...
Who’s recruiting QB Isaac Wilson? Zach Wilson’s brother shined in his first high school start
Isaac Wilson isn’t your typical football recruit. He’s the brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, and before he even made his first high school start, Isaac Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, though, that first start was quite...
Zach Wilson’s knee surgery ‘deemed a success’, per report. What does it mean for his return?
The report on Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic surgery performed Tuesday is a good one. The procedure “was deemed a success,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini first reported Tuesday, after the New York Jets quarterback flew to Los Angeles for the surgery. “There were no surprises from the original diagnosis,”...
High school football: Kanab’s win over Beaver in Week 1 was unlikely in so many ways
It had been 12 years since the Kanab Cowboys had prevailed over their most storied rival, and when they faced a long field with two minutes remaining last Friday, another impending loss to the Beaver Beavers loomed large. Barely a second after a buzzer sounded across the stadium to signal...
Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well
It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com
Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
‘Meaningless’ preseason ranking actually meaningful for BYU. Here’s why
It’s been 13 years since BYU appeared in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll, marking a milestone for the program Monday when votes by members of the media were revealed. It’s a big deal if you are an independent BYU. Why?. For a lot of reasons. A 13-year...
Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.
