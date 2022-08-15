ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

deseret.com

BYU football players see great potential with school's NIL partnership with NFT-producing company

His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?

One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
deseret.com

Why didn't Manti Te'o go to BYU?

Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What can fans expect from Zach Wilson when he returns from injury?

The narrative for Zach Wilson’s sophomore season took a turn last Friday, when the New York Jets starting quarterback left the team’s preseason opener with a knee injury. While it wasn’t a season-ending injury, it could have an impact on his development, and there are still questions when the former BYU QB will return to the field.
deseret.com

Are these 2 Utes primed for a breakout season?

As fall camps continue on in preparation for the college football season, a list by Pac-12 Conference insider Jon Wilner of the Mercury News was published on Tuesday in which he identified 15 players in the conference who could have a breakout campaign in 2022. Among the 15 were two...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#College Football#American Football#Espn#Byu#Utah State#Zach Lsb#Boise State
deseret.com

Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well

It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan 'game-changing' engagement platform CougsRise.com

Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.
PROVO, UT

