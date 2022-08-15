ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Better Call Saul’ and Cinnabon: What the bakery chain knew (and didn’t know) about the show

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKzMK_0hHfHFJ600

(NEXSTAR) – For anyone wondering, yes, Bob Odenkirk knows how to make an authentic Cinnabon cinnamon roll.

During the penultimate episode of “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk’s character of Saul Goodman laments having to flee Albuquerque — and give up his lucrative-yet-unscrupulous law practice — as the Feds start closing in.

“If I’m lucky, a month from now, best-case scenario, I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha,” he tells Walter White, the two of them standing in the basement of a vacuum-repair shop, waiting to be given new identities and placed in hiding.

At the time, it was a silly, seemingly throwaway line. But after Cinnabon expressed their excitement at being name-dropped on one of the most critically lauded series on TV, the production team at AMC went ahead and built upon the idea for “Better Call Saul,” its then-upcoming prequel series.

“Following that line, our social media team quickly tweeted at Bob Odenkirk and shared a link to our careers page,” Michael Alberici, the VP of marketing at Cinnabon, told Nexstar. Alberici added that Cinnabon and AMC’s relationship eventually “evolved” to the point that the company was actually working with the production on “Better Call Saul.”

“We never imagined that line and our social media response would have led to being involved at the level we have been,” he said.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

But Cinnabon didn’t just give permission for “Better Call Saul” to use its name and logo. In helping to add a more authentic touch to the series, actual Cinnabon operations employees have been present during every Cinnabon-set scene on “Better Call Saul” since the show’s inception.

“Our operations team members are on-site for every season and prepare the bakery set, real product, and help coach Bob and the other actors,” Alberici said.

The scenes are also filmed in a former Cinnabon bakery in an Albuquerque mall, though the space has been closed to the public for years.

“Each season, Cinnabon stocked it to look like a functioning bakery by shipping in equipment, packaging, product, etc. and bringing it back to life,” according to Alberici.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gH0Tw_0hHfHFJ600
The scenes which show “Gene Takavic” preparing Cinnabon items take place in a former Cinnabon bakery at a mall in Albuquerque, which is supplied each season with real equipment and product. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

In earlier seasons, real-life Cinnabon employees played extras in the bakery scenes, but that’s no longer the case. These days, Saul Goodman’s co-workers — sorry, Gene Takavic’s co-workers — are merely actors portraying Cinnabon employees.

Despite having representatives on set during filming, Alberici said Cinnabon’s team members know only “what will be shot” during the bakery scenes, and are never given access to the full scripts or story arcs, in order to keep the plot of each episode a secret. A representative for AMC confirmed that while Cinnabon’s reps are indeed on the set, they do not know how those scenes will figure into the season.

“We are surprised just as every viewer is when the season airs,” Alberici said.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza had a different name in 1985: Do you remember it?

In fact, it’s very likely that Odenkirk knows more about Cinnabon than Cinnabon knows about “Better Call Saul” and its plotlines.

In a 2016 interview, Odenkirk told Conan O’Brien that very early in production, he had been instructed by Cinnabon’s VP of operations in “exactly how you make a Cinnabon.”

“Debbie Rowley taught me, she’s the lady from the head office … That’s part of [“Better Call Saul” creator] Vince Gilligan’s attention to detail,” Odenkirk said.

“I not only learned the first season, but the second season, they gave me a refresher course,” he added.

Then again, none of this should come as much of a surprise. Bryan Cranston, who played meth kingpin Walter White on “Breaking Bad,” has repeatedly claimed that a chemist from the DEA coached him and fellow actor Aaron Paul in the production of crystal meth while they were appearing on the show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’

Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality

Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale, Explained: Here’s How Season 6 Ended

“Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”. The quote that echoed like a threat throughout Better Call Saul was finally realized in its series finale, which aired on AMC Monday, August 15. The thirteenth episode of Season 6, chillingly titled “Saul Gone,” answered a bunch of burning fan questions, tied up some serious loose ends, and served as a gut-wrenching goodbye to one of TV’s most beloved prequels and unexpectedly brilliant dramas.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: The Significance of Gene’s Mustache

Like most things in the Breaking Bad universe, Gene Takavic’s mustache has a much deeper meaning. While in hiding, Saul Goodman changes his identity to Gene Takavic in Better Call Saul. He wears a mustache when he changes into this character. The mustache serves as a mask, a bridge to his new identity from his old one.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Feds#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’s Original Jeff the Cab Driver Speaks Out About Show Recasting His Role

It’s rare for a role to be recast in Better Call Saul, but a character that plays a major part in the final season had to be replaced. Jeff the cab driver is one of the few characters in Breaking Bad’s franchise to be recast, giving it a source of debate for diehard fans. It’s a real sore spot for viewers since Jeff ends up being so important in the last episodes of the entire season. It was jarring for fans when character actor Pat Healy replaced Don Harvey in season six. After all, Harvey made several appearances as Jeff in seasons four and five.
TV SERIES
KDAF

Hertz faces more false-arrest lawsuits

A Pennsylvania woman is suing Hertz after she says she is mentally and emotionally damaged after the rental car giant wrongfully arrested and accused her of stealing the car she rented. She is one of the hundreds suing the rental car giant over similar situations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy