Girls Golf: New Albany, Jerome eye more state success

Likely central Ohio’s top two girls golf teams — and possibly two of the best in the state — started their seasons with wins Aug. 5.

New Albany pulled together a roster of varsity and junior varsity players to shoot a 318 and win the morning wave of Pickerington North’s Panther Invitational at Blacklick Woods. Freshman Elle Furrow led the way with a 73 as the Eagles, who were without two of their top five players because of national events, launched their pursuit of a fifth consecutive Division I state championship.

In the afternoon wave, Dublin Jerome senior Audrey Ryu shot a medalist round of 66 in her first high school outing since winning the individual state title, and the Celtics carded a 283 to edge runner-up Centerville by eight shots.

With four of Jerome’s top five returning from last year while New Albany has two such golfers back in senior Anna Coccia and junior Emerson Purcell, more head-to-head meetings on big stages might be inevitable.

Jerome was district runner-up to New Albany by 11 shots a year ago and finished third at state, seven shots behind the Eagles.

“I think about last year from time to time. As a team, our end goal is to win state,” Ryu said. “My state win last year was definitely something I think about a lot, but I’m trying to focus on now so I can continue to play my best. I’m trying to get us to focus on doing even better. Our team has a lot of potential.”

New Albany is trying to tie the state record of five consecutive championships set first by Jerome’s girls from 2011-15 then equaled by the Columbus Academy boys’ ongoing streak of Division II titles since 2017.

The Eagles plan to remain elite behind Coccia, an Ohio University commit, and an influx of talented underclassmen, including sophomore Ceci Coccia and freshmen Furrow and Mia Hammond.

“We don’t want to overwhelm them too much with (championship talk). We want to get them into the team environment and make them feel comfortable,” coach Rich Ritter said. “If we can take advantage of early opportunities for development, we have the chance to have a special season.”

However this season goes, the area should have extra representation in the state tournament Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Gray Course. The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams will advance from district Oct. 12 at New Albany Links, the first time that will be the case since 2005.

In previous years, only the top two teams and two individuals advanced.

Early season Super 12

Grace Beerman

School: Canal Winchester

Year: Senior

The Indians’ top golfer since her freshman year, Beerman will try to finish her career with consecutive trips to the Division I district tournament after leading the team to its first appearance since 2015.

Canal Winchester had not been represented at district since 2018.

Beerman tied for second at sectional (79) and finished sixth at district (80), three shots shy of qualifying for state, and earned her first Super 12 honor.

Anna Coccia

School: New Albany

Year: Senior

One of two returning players who have been a part of the Eagles’ past three Division I state championships, the three-time Super 12 honoree will try to help the team extend the title streak to five.

Coccia averaged 76.7 last year, including a 75 during the four-round OCC-Central Division tournament. She was Blacklick Woods sectional champion (68) before tying for ninth at district (78) and 25th at state (154).

Skylar Dean

School: Olentangy Orange

Dean, a Super 12 honoree last fall, seeks her first state berth after a standout freshman season in which she tied for 12th (80) at the Division I district tournament.

She tied for second (70) in the Blacklick Woods sectional and was league medalist after averaging 74.67 in the four rounds of OCC-Buckeye play. That tied for fifth best in all four OCC divisions, and she was the lowest-scoring freshman.

Gracie James

School: Watkins Memorial

Year: Junior

James, who opened her season by shooting 73 in the Panther Invitational on Aug. 5 at Blacklick Woods, shot 77 at last year’s Division I district tournament to tie for fifth. That earned her one of the district’s two state-qualifying berths, and she followed by tying for 11th (148) at state.

James was medalist in the LCL last season, when she averaged 78.5, and also was a Super 12 honoree a year ago.

Audrey Keplar

School: Teays Valley

Year: Senior

A three-time Division I district qualifier, Keplar was the Player of the Year in the MSL-Buckeye each of the past two seasons and holds program records for nine-hole average (37.5) and 18-hole average (74).

Last season, Keplar won the Pickaway County tournament and followed a fifth-place finish at the Blacklick Woods sectional when she shot 75 by shooting a 79 to place 11th at district as she missed advancing to state by two strokes.

Ellie Lim

School: Dublin Coffman

Year: Senior

After finishing fifth in stroke total to earn first-team all-OCC-Central honors, Lim shot 78 in the sectional at Blacklick Woods. She then tied for fifth (77) at district to earn one of two state-qualifying berths.

Lim, who tied for 45th (166) at state and also made the Super 12 last season, was a state individual qualifier in 2020 as well.

Grace Luo

School: Columbus Academy

Year: Senior

Luo helped lead Academy to its first state tournament berth a season ago. She led the Vikings with a 166 (tied for 19th) as they finished fourth (694) in Division II.

Luo was first-team all-MSL-Ohio as the Vikings went 15-1 during the two-round league tournament and regular-season play to win their first league title. They also captured their first district championship.

Kristina Ma

School: Columbus School for Girls

Ma returns to lead the Unicorns after finishing third in the Division II state tournament. Her two-round 151 made her the highest-finishing freshman in the field.

Ma won medalist honors at sectional (71) and district (72). She was a Super 12 honoree and MSL-Ohio Player of the Year.

Emerson Purcell

School: New Albany

Year: Junior

Purcell is coming off a season in which she shot 69 in the final round at state to help the Eagles come from behind and capture their fourth consecutive championship.

A Super 12 honoree who golfed most of the year in New Albany’s fourth spot, Purcell finished the season with a 74.7 average and placed fourth at both district (74) and state (141). As a freshman, she shared the lead through one round at state.

Audrey Ryu

School: Dublin Jerome

Year: Senior

Ryu is looking to close her prep career by repeating as Division I individual state champion. Last season, she edged Aurora’s Brooklyn Millard by one shot, 138-139.

Ryu was OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year with a 67.67 average as the Celtics won the league title at 28-0. She finished second (71) at district and second (74) at the Raymond Memorial sectional.

She was ThisWeek’s Girls Golfer of the Year and also was named to the Super 12 as a sophomore.

Ellie Ryu

School: Dublin Jerome

Ryu is part of a strong returning nucleus for Jerome, which hopes to contend for the Division I state title.

She finished 17th (150) at state a year ago after she was medalist (72) at the Raymond Memorial sectional and tied for fifth (77) at district.

Ryu averaged 76 in the four-round OCC-Cardinal tournament to earn second-team all-league honors. She helped the Celtics win their 17th league title in 18 seasons.

Bella Saur

School: Grove City

Year: Junior

Saur is expected to be the Greyhounds’ No. 1 golfer for the second consecutive season.

Last year, she led Grove City to its third consecutive OCC-Ohio title by earning Player of the Year honors with a 74.67 average. She then led the Greyhounds at the Raymond Memorial sectional by placing third (78).

Saur also led the Greyhounds at district, tying for 17th (83), and earned a Super 12 spot.

Early season Super 7

1. New Albany – The four-time defending Division I state champions are on top until someone overtakes them. Senior Anna Coccia and junior Emerson Purcell are the only returnees from last year’s top five, but sophomore Ceci Coccia and freshman Mia Hammond join the lineup and are contributing immediately.

2. Dublin Jerome – The Celtics return five key players from a season ago, including senior Audrey Ryu, who won the Division I individual state title. Also back are sophomore Ellie Ryu, who is Audrey’s sister, juniors Medha Pothuru and Addie Yarbrough and sophomore Alexa Prettyman. Freshman Lorna Zhang has shown promise, according to coach C.D. Butcher.

3. Dublin Coffman – The Shamrocks, who have a new coach in Megan Weaver, return two of their top three players after finishing fourth at district last season. Senior Ellie Lim is the top returnee after earning first-team all-OCC-Central honors and being one of the district’s two individual state qualifiers. Junior Alex DeRee and senior Alexis Colombo also have returned.

4. Grove City – All five starters are back, with junior Bella Saur leading the way. The Greyhounds have won the OCC-Ohio title in each of the past three years and were sixth at district in 2021.

5. Olentangy – Led by senior Olivia Drankwalter and freshman Meadow Tian, the Braves already have broken their program record of 309, set in 2016, twice. Olentangy shot 304 in the Pickerington North Invitational on Aug. 5 and 289 to place first in the first OCC-Buckeye tournament Aug. 8.

6. Columbus Academy – The defending Division II district champions have all five players back in a balanced lineup. Seniors Grace Luo, Eva Baker and Eliza Freytag, junior Angela Hu and sophomore Caroline Zeiger hope to help the Vikings improve on their fourth-place finish at state.

7. Watkins Memorial – With Gracie James back for her senior season, the Warriors figure to field one of the area’s more competitive squads after finishing third at the Division I district tournament last season. Also back is senior Mallory Myers, who also was first-team all-LCL.

CENTRAL

•Coach: Aaron Starkey, ninth season

•Top players: Jenna Benedict and Lauren Parker

•Key loss: Meghan McConnell

•2021 OCC-Buckeye standings: Olentangy Liberty (20-0), Olentangy (15-5), Olentangy Orange (13-7), Westerville North (6-14), Westerville Central (5-15), Westerville South (1-19)

•2021 postseason: Eighth at sectional

•Outlook: Sophomore Lauren Parker returns as the Warhawks’ No. 1 golfer, looking to build on last season’s success. She earned a Division I district berth by winning a tiebreaker at sectional and finished 31st (91) at district.

Parker finished with an 88.67 average in OCC-Buckeye play to earn second-team all-league honors.

Junior Jenna Benedict is the No. 2 golfer. Also back are juniors Sophia Johnson and Madison Owens.

Junior Stella McCrea-Smith is new to the team.

•Quotable: “We have four returners from last year and one new girl. Lauren played a lot in the offseason and scored well in a lot of the tournaments. She was in the mix in some tournaments she played in over the summer. I’m excited about that. She’s coming into the season with good form. My top two golfers return. That’s a good thing in terms of score, but it also makes for experience. They’re a friendly, welcoming team.” — Starkey

DESALES

DeSALES

•Coach: Charlie Mitchell, eighth season

•Top players: Marielle Mitchell, Mira Napolitano, Rachael Schroeder, Addie Stonis and Lucy Wills

•Key losses: Maura Gibson, Lizzy Gutman and Sarah Stevens

•2021 CCL standings: DeSales (2-0), Watterson (1-1), Hartley (0-2)

•2021 postseason: Seventh at sectional

•Outlook: The Stallions’ top three golfers are all juniors in Marielle Mitchell, Addie Stonis and Lucy Wills. Stonis was in the No. 1 spot to begin the season, but coach Charlie Mitchell expected her and Wills to alternate in the first and second spots with Marielle Mitchell third.

Sophomore Mira Napolitano and junior Rachael Schroeder were fourth and fifth, respectively, as DeSales seeks its fourth consecutive CCL championship.

There are three new players on junior varsity and no seniors in the program.

Coach Mitchell has placed an increased emphasis on chipping and putting in the hopes of lowering scores, saying “(a strong short game) is the difference with all the best teams in the area.”

•Quotable: “They all have swing coaches. They all have somebody they work with, whether it’s (area coach) J.R. Ables or someone else. I don’t have a player on my team who doesn’t work with someone. They’re pushing themselves and that’s what will make us have a strong team.” — coach Mitchell

NORTH

NORTH

•Coach: Betsy Gegick, eighth season

•Top players: Calleigh Gleason, Mary Gleason, Danielle Halterman, Mikaili Smith, Hailey Tessman and Rose Yancy

•Key loss: Claire Gleason

•Postseason: 11th at sectional

•Outlook: Coach Betsy Gegick is always looking for her golfers to grow and this season is no different.

North has plenty of returning experience in senior Danielle Halterman and juniors Calleigh Gleason and Hailey Tessman.

Sophomore Rose Yancy led the way at the first league tournament this season, shooting a 97 to help North finish fourth with a score of 409.

•Quotable: “One of the things I love about coaching is that at the end of the season, the girls have really grown as players and as people. It’s incredible as a coach to get to witness that. I would hope that by the end of the season, we’ll drop some strokes off. But also, they’ll each learn a little bit more about the game and themselves as people.” — Gegick

SOUTH

SOUTH

•Coach: Matt Yingling, sixth season

•Top players: Jessica Applegate, Audrey Faulkner and Alexzandria Stewart

•Key losses: None

•2021 postseason: Ninth at sectional

•Outlook: South returns its nucleus from last season as there were no seniors on the team.

Senior Alexzandria Stewart again is the No. 1 golfer. Last season, she led the Wildcats with a 50 average for nine holes and had a team-best 103 at sectional. She was honorable mention all-league.

Also back are seniors Jessica Applegate and Audrey Faulkner and juniors Audrey Meyer and Adyson Parker. Junior Sophia Parimuha is new to the team.

•Quotable: “We have a lot of experience this year. All five of my girls from last year are back and we have a new girl this year. It’s a junior- and senior-laden team. That bodes well for our maturity and our ability to persevere in tough conditions when they happen. We have the potential to be a solid team. We have the potential to beat some of the OCC teams out there. The girls have improved each year they’ve been in the program, which is all you could ask for.” — Yingling

