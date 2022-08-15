Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Quick-thinking neighbor alerts and saves family members from South Side garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A family is safe Monday morning after a fire spread inside their South Side garage. Firefighters say it was a quick-thinking neighbor who spotted the fire next door and alerted the neighbor that her home was catching on fire and called 911. The incident happened just before...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
Man in critical condition after getting shot while laying carpet inside business
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being shot on the north side of town while he was working. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 15600 block of Huebner Rd near Churchill Estates Blvd. in Shavano Park. According to police, three or four...
San Antonio, Texas Home For Sale Includes Majestic Caverns
It's a cavers dream come true- a large and lovely home with a beautiful "secret". 24811 Creek Loop in San Antonio has accessible and majestic caverns right on the property. Imagine how deeply relaxing a meditation in your own cavern would be. And don't worry about getting caught in the dark. From the Zillow listing:
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas Cold Case: Who Killed Anthony Luna?
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a local murder victim will soon gather to remember his young life - a life that ended far too soon after a mysterious disappearance. Fox San Antonio investigative reporter Yami Virgin shows you exclusive video of where he was last seen alive in this latest South Texas Cold Case.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Veteran death metal outfit Deicide hit San Antonio's Rock Box on Saturday as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking album Legion. Headbangers turned out in full forced for the show, which also included Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition.
San Antonio Current
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
fox7austin.com
CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14
AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
sanmarcostx.gov
San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash
At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
foxsanantonio.com
Even as San Antonio's residential real estate market cools, average cost of house rises
SAN ANTONIO - What used to be a sizzling San Antonio real estate market has slowed down over the past few months. "It's still a sellers market in my opinion but I think it’s been a little bit more fair to buyers recently," says Lucas Trevino, a realtor with Phyllis Browning Co.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
Police find 12-foot reticulated python under a car
There are snakes. And then there are 12-foot reticulated pythons like the ones police found Thursday in Cibolo, about 25 miles out of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
KTSA
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
foxsanantonio.com
Celebrating Chant at the Moon Day
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
