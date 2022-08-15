Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Video shows truck plunging into Columbiana law office
A Florida trucker is being booked into the county jail on charges of OVI, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business after his truck crashed into the stone wall on the traffic circle and an office on South Main Street. Christopher Reynolds, 34, suffered only minor injuries, according...
WFMJ.com
Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle
Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle, at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
Security guard detains suspected shooter on South Side, victim in critical condition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was more violence on the South Side on Saturday night A person is struggling to survive after they were shot and a suspect was detained thanks to a security guard who was on duty at the time. Pittsburgh Police have said they have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones and he is facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it was just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were alerted to a shooting on Roland Way. Once they arrived, they found that the security guard had detained an armed individual not far from the scene of the shooting. Officers then found the victim a block away on 12th and Sarah streets. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA that the investigation is ongoing. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Verdict reached in 2018 Youngstown murder case
A jury has found Lavontae Knight guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Trevice Harris and the wounding of his girlfriend in 2018.
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of purposely running over victim with car during fight
A Warren man is accused of purposely running over a victim with his car during a fight just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Police were dispatched to a home on Kenilworth in reference to a man who was hit by a car. Upon arrival, police observed the victim and another male witness sitting on the front porch bleeding from the face and having difficulty breathing. The suspect had already fled the scene.
Boardman police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect
Boardman police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
Investigator testifies victim’s girlfriend was key in 2018 Youngstown murder case
Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal told jurors how he was able to determine Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, should be charged with aggravated murder for the Dec. 30,. 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and attempted aggravated murder for wounding his girlfriend as well as charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
One Shot and Killed Sunday Night in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – One person was shot and killed Sunday night in Pittsburgh in the...
OVI checkpoint taking place in Youngstown
It will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
WYTV.com
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
WFMJ.com
Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures
A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
WFMJ.com
Warren woman sentenced after 9 month old ingests drugs
A Warren woman was sentenced in the Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in April where her 9-month-old son ingested drugs. Police were dispatched to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 12, 2022 in reference to the child who arrived from Saint Joe's Hospital after ingesting drugs.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Fatal accident slows EB Ohio Turnpike traffic in North Lima. Traffic is moving again after a fatal accident backed up traffic on both eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Beaver Township, Mahoning County. Gas prices drop a dime or more in the Valley. According to gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
27 First News
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Comments / 4