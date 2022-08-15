ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Video shows truck plunging into Columbiana law office

A Florida trucker is being booked into the county jail on charges of OVI, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business after his truck crashed into the stone wall on the traffic circle and an office on South Main Street. Christopher Reynolds, 34, suffered only minor injuries, according...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle

Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle, at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
CBS Pittsburgh

Security guard detains suspected shooter on South Side, victim in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was more violence on the South Side on Saturday night A person is struggling to survive after they were shot and a suspect was detained thanks to a security guard who was on duty at the time. Pittsburgh Police have said they have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones and he is facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it was just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were alerted to a shooting on Roland Way. Once they arrived, they found that the security guard had detained an armed individual not far from the scene of the shooting. Officers then found the victim a block away on 12th and Sarah streets. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA that the investigation is ongoing. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Campbell, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Campbell, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of purposely running over victim with car during fight

A Warren man is accused of purposely running over a victim with his car during a fight just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Police were dispatched to a home on Kenilworth in reference to a man who was hit by a car. Upon arrival, police observed the victim and another male witness sitting on the front porch bleeding from the face and having difficulty breathing. The suspect had already fled the scene.
cleveland19.com

Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
WKBN

Investigator testifies victim’s girlfriend was key in 2018 Youngstown murder case

Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal told jurors how he was able to determine Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, should be charged with aggravated murder for the Dec. 30,. 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and attempted aggravated murder for wounding his girlfriend as well as charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WYTV.com

Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures

A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren woman sentenced after 9 month old ingests drugs

A Warren woman was sentenced in the Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in April where her 9-month-old son ingested drugs. Police were dispatched to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 12, 2022 in reference to the child who arrived from Saint Joe's Hospital after ingesting drugs.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Fatal accident slows EB Ohio Turnpike traffic in North Lima. Traffic is moving again after a fatal accident backed up traffic on both eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Beaver Township, Mahoning County. Gas prices drop a dime or more in the Valley. According to gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large

One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
27 First News

Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

