'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Miami Listings & You Can Park In The Penthouse
Selling Sunset'sChristine Quinn is listing Miami properties and sharing them all over her social media account. If you know anything about the real estate mogul, you know she represents nothing but luxury. After leaving the show and the Oppenheim brokerage, Quinn opened her very own company, RealOpen, which allows people...
Miami New Times
The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed
The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences
Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove. “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
Miami New Times
Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Nine Years of Craft Beer in Miami
One of Miami's first production craft breweries, Wynwood Brewing Co., will ring in nine years in business this month. To celebrate, the brewery will host a special anniversary party on Saturday, August 27, fittingly dubbed "On Cloud 9." Wynwood Brewing cofounder Luis Brignoni Jr. tells New Times that's exactly how...
Miami New Times
Miami Chefs Are Turning Backyard Mangos Into Meals
Like many of us during the pandemic, marketing and communications professional Jennifer Kramer found herself working remotely. Most days, she would set up shop at Paradis Books and Bread (12831 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami), a cafe near her North Miami home. As a regular, Kramer would converse with the...
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: The Weeknd, Francis Suarez, Ape Drums, and Others
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
WSVN-TV
Summer may be over but with SoFlo’s year-round sun, here are some places to keep cool
No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.
secretmiami.com
Travel Back In Time To The Roaring ’20s At This Mysterious New Speakeasy In Miami
Blink twice and you might miss it. Downtown Miami’s premier luxury hotel, InterContinental Miami, is pulling back the curtains to a new top-secret hideaway that’s as close as you can get to a real speakeasy without a time machine. It’s called Freddys Speakeasy and it’s located in one of the ballrooms on the property.
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Coming to North Miami Beach
The seafood chain has about 60 locations nationwide, including two in Pembroke Pines
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery
Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
WSVN-TV
Rusty Pelican celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing back its old menu
Just like there are people who scream, “Let me out of the trunk!” — there are places that scream SoFlo. Calle Ocho, Vizcaya and when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there. Now, this beloved spot is celebrating an anniversary this week, and...
Miami New Times
Under-Represented Artists Explore Personal Legacies in "Depth of Identity"
Longtime Miami art curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace says while trauma may be part of the immigrant experience, “Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive” takes in that component while looking at the legacy of the African, Indo, and Caribbean diaspora in American cities. “The trauma is a part...
“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy
Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
Miami New Times
Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building
Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...
thenextmiami.com
Miami To Celebrate Completing First Two Phases Of Flagler Street’s Curbless, Pedestrian-Friendly Rebuild
A ceremony is scheduled Friday to celebrate the completion of the first two sections of Downtown Miami’s Flagler Street rebuild. The city says it is now working on completing the remaining three phases. The project aims to make Flagler Street into a “festival-style boulevard,” with bollards that allow it...
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
Click10.com
As extreme heat continues impacting South Florida, officials and advocates are taking steps to mitigate rising power costs
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The heat is on. We’re talking about all-time records, like we have never experienced in recorded history. This week, headlines screamed that extreme heat will be a fact of life for over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years. It’s already hot here...
