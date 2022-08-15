ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Miami New Times

The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed

The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection

When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences

Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove.  “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Nine Years of Craft Beer in Miami

One of Miami's first production craft breweries, Wynwood Brewing Co., will ring in nine years in business this month. To celebrate, the brewery will host a special anniversary party on Saturday, August 27, fittingly dubbed "On Cloud 9." Wynwood Brewing cofounder Luis Brignoni Jr. tells New Times that's exactly how...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Chefs Are Turning Backyard Mangos Into Meals

Like many of us during the pandemic, marketing and communications professional Jennifer Kramer found herself working remotely. Most days, she would set up shop at Paradis Books and Bread (12831 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami), a cafe near her North Miami home. As a regular, Kramer would converse with the...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: The Weeknd, Francis Suarez, Ape Drums, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery

Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Under-Represented Artists Explore Personal Legacies in "Depth of Identity"

Longtime Miami art curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace says while trauma may be part of the immigrant experience, “Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive” takes in that component while looking at the legacy of the African, Indo, and Caribbean diaspora in American cities. “The trauma is a part...
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy

Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building

Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...

