ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gmu.edu

Seven move-in tips for incoming and returning Patriots

Moving to college is an exciting time, full of mixed emotions. It will certainly be one of the most memorable days of your college career and perhaps your life. George Mason University’s Housing and Residence Life staff have put together a few pointers to set your expectations and help you understand the move-in process.
FAIRFAX, VA
gmu.edu

This EMT is furthering her passion for medicine at Mason

Following her junior year of high school, Jennifer Owen started working in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). “For some people, it sounds a little crazy because I was a 17-year-old riding in an ambulance,” Owen said. But she absolutely loved it. The experience in...
FAIRFAX, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

How George Mason University Transformed from a ‘Cow College’ to a Tech Hub

Now a leader in Northern Virginia, the Fairfax school celebrates its 50th year. George Mason University in Fairfax is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. But it has faced adversity in its first 50 years. Northern Virginians and outsiders alike have seen Mason transform into a hub for technology, politics, and more — and they’ve seen Mason transform the region along with it.
theburn.com

Popeyes opens at Compass Creek in Leesburg

Popeyes, the fast-food fried chicken restaurant, has opened its newest location in Loudoun County. The new store is found at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. The shops are located next door to Leeburg’s Walmart store by the airport. Popeyes is just the latest in a string of restaurant openings at the new development.
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Education
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Ashburn Assault Suspect Arrested in Frederick County, Maryland

Loudoun County, VA (August 15, 2022) – Earlier today, deputies from the Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and successfully executed a search and seizure warrant and detained assault suspect, Ever Cruz, age 24, from Ashburn, Virginia. Cruz faces charges in...
ASHBURN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Outdoor Power Equipment Helps Weather A Storm or Power Outage Be Prepared & Keep Safety in Mind, Says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Having the right outdoor power equipment on hand year-round is important, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which advises home and business owners to grow familiar with safe operating procedures and think ahead before foul weather or a power outage disrupts life. .  “It’s important to be...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy