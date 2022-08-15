Read full article on original website
High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines. High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Texas experts predict about a foot of rain is needed to prevent crop disruption in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a summer of severe drought continues in South Texas, some are holding their hopes high for rain this weekend. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Jaime Lopez is keeping an eye on crop production in Nueces County, providing important insight to those who work on the land.
Nueces County ESD #2 respond to large structure fire off Webb Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street late Wednesday night. Numerous agencies showed up to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
Fire officials investigate cause of large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. According to fire officials this began...
AutonationUSA Corpus Christi offering safety course for newly-licensed teen drivers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting your driver's license is something most teens look forward to for a long time. But that newfound freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Not only are new drivers faced with distractions, but impossible to predict events on the road. Do they know what to do in the event a tire blows on the highway? Do they know how to jump a battery?
portasouthjetty.com
Lost dog found after big search
The saga of Siya has ended on a happy note. The lost yellow Labrador retriever was found late last night (Friday, Aug. 12), more than seven days after the dog became lost. News that the dog was missing sparked a search that involved dozens of folks around Port Aransas and led several vehicles to get stuck in the mud at the town’s nature preserve. (A related story is in the Aug. 11 edition of the South Jetty.)
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
Ongoing construction impacts local businesses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — God's Gift To You Thrift Shoppe has seen a large amount of construction in their area over the past six years, but unlike many other businesses, the shop is benefiting from the road work. Shop owner William Lumry told 3NEWS, "as far as the construction,...
City of Corpus Christi unveils new CCPD Flour Bluff substation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ribbon cutting today to unveil the much anticipated Corpus Christi Police Department substation in Flour Bluff. The building itself received some major upgrades both inside and out, and was expanded to over 4,000 square feet. The substation will now be home to 43 officers who serve the 'bravo district.'
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
Corpus Christi is the most affordable beach town for homebuyers, report says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homebuyers across the U.S. looking to live the beach life may want to check out what Corpus Christi has to offer. Property Shark has ranked Corpus Christi as the most affordable beach city with more than 100,000 residents to buy a house in for 2022.
IN-DEPTH: Former supervision officers give account of problems within Texas juvenile justice system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.
'Nobody wants to take the blame': Calallen student's family wants answers after she was placed on wrong bus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family with kids attending Calallen Independent School District said their daughter was placed on the wrong bus this week after school. They said the girl is in second grade at East Elementary School and it was all because of a mix-up between what bus she was supposed to take home.
Police release name of man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police on Tuesday identified Anthony Carrington, 42, as the man they believe shot a coworker Monday at the P.F. Chang's restaurant at La Palmera Mall. Authorities have charged Carrington with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by...
Corpus Christi business owners concerned about alcohol sales at American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi City Council meeting Tuesday saw local business owners voice concern about OVG 360's business model for managing the American Bank Center. “I’m asking as a citizen and a business owner, please dive deeper into the situation," said Casey Lain, owner of House...
Upskill Coastal Bend Partner Expo featured during 'Direction to Success'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UpSkill Coastal Bend is a cooperative effort of workforce, education and economic development experts aimed at supporting the educational and job attainment efforts of the Coastal Bend community. The Partner Expo will be held at the Falfurrias Economic Development Accelerator on August 18, 2022 from...
Ingleside family featured in new Netflix true crime docuseries 'I Just Killed My Dad'
INGLESIDE, Texas — "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family." That is how Netflix describes one of their newest true crime docuseries called "I Just Killed My Dad." It explores why a 17-year-old would be driven to kill their father, and immediately confess to it.
