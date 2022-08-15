ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#High Water#Corpus Christi#Emergency Vehicles#Weather#Ccpd
KIII 3News

AutonationUSA Corpus Christi offering safety course for newly-licensed teen drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting your driver's license is something most teens look forward to for a long time. But that newfound freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Not only are new drivers faced with distractions, but impossible to predict events on the road. Do they know what to do in the event a tire blows on the highway? Do they know how to jump a battery?
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Lost dog found after big search

The saga of Siya has ended on a happy note. The lost yellow Labrador retriever was found late last night (Friday, Aug. 12), more than seven days after the dog became lost. News that the dog was missing sparked a search that involved dozens of folks around Port Aransas and led several vehicles to get stuck in the mud at the town’s nature preserve. (A related story is in the Aug. 11 edition of the South Jetty.)
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Ongoing construction impacts local businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — God's Gift To You Thrift Shoppe has seen a large amount of construction in their area over the past six years, but unlike many other businesses, the shop is benefiting from the road work. Shop owner William Lumry told 3NEWS, "as far as the construction,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
KIII 3News

IN-DEPTH: Former supervision officers give account of problems within Texas juvenile justice system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Ingleside family featured in new Netflix true crime docuseries 'I Just Killed My Dad'

INGLESIDE, Texas — "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family." That is how Netflix describes one of their newest true crime docuseries called "I Just Killed My Dad." It explores why a 17-year-old would be driven to kill their father, and immediately confess to it.
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy