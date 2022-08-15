Read full article on original website
Black bear reported on University of Montana campus
UMPD reports a large black bear was seen at approximately 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Sentinel RB Adam Jones Commits to Montana State
MISSOULA -- One of Montana's highest-rated recruits announced where he's heading next year, as Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to Montana State. Jones made it official via Twitter earlier on Tuesday, bound for Bozeman in spite of offers from rival Montana and Columbia, among interest from others. The senior...
Celebration of life for late Missoula mayor John Engen to be held Saturday morning
The City of Missoula is holding a celebration of life for late Missoula mayor John Engen this Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Missoula's civic baseball stadium. Speakers for the service will include U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Missoula...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Dear Missoula: Slow Down On S Higgins
It's OK if you don't know offhand. You probably haven't noticed the speed limit signs recently. There's not a lot of them spanning the length and breadth of Higgins to begin with. You could get an answer to what the speed limits on city roads without posted speed limit signs...
As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure
Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
New wildfire burning near Hot Springs
A wildfire that is currently over 800 acres in size is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
Mayor John Engen ‘He Transitioned This Town Into a City’
Tributes to the late Missoula Mayor John Engen are coming from near and far, with kind words from former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Montana Senator Jon Tester, however, the most poignant compliments came from close to home. Gwen Jones, President of the Missoula City Council and who for a...
'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
