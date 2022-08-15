ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Sentinel RB Adam Jones Commits to Montana State

MISSOULA -- One of Montana's highest-rated recruits announced where he's heading next year, as Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to Montana State. Jones made it official via Twitter earlier on Tuesday, bound for Bozeman in spite of offers from rival Montana and Columbia, among interest from others. The senior...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Missoula, MT
Pets & Animals
City
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Grizzly Bears#Umpd#Montana Fish#Fwp#The Us Forest Service
Zoo FM 96.9

Dear Missoula: Slow Down On S Higgins

It's OK if you don't know offhand. You probably haven't noticed the speed limit signs recently. There's not a lot of them spanning the length and breadth of Higgins to begin with. You could get an answer to what the speed limits on city roads without posted speed limit signs...
MISSOULA, MT
tornadopix.com

As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure

Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fire Burning West of Polson

Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsTalk 95.5

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations

MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy