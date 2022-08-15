Read full article on original website
Related
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
CNBC
Spirit Airlines posts loss on surge in costs, expects Florida challenges to continue
Spirit Airlines reported a second-quarter loss after costs surged despite a jump in revenue. The airline agreed to sell itself to JetBlue for $3.8 billion late last month. Spirit executives are scheduled to discuss results with analysts on Wednesday morning. Spirit Airlines reported a second-quarter loss as strong travel demand...
travelnoire.com
Travel Insurance Tips To Keep In Mind
Traveling this summer keeps proving to be a nightmare as airlines struggle with staff shortages. That is why if you previously opted out of travelers’ insurance, you might find yourself reconsidering that. There are just way too many things that can go wrong — testing positive for COVID, canceled and oversold flights, missing a connecting flight due to delays, airports limiting the number of daily people, and many more. With any insurance, it’s crucial to do your research before paying so you know exactly what you’re buying and what it will cover.
Business Insider
Annual travel insurance plans protect frequent travelers under one umbrella policy
Annual travel insurance protects all of your trips within a one-year period. It provides medical coverage and reimbursement for damages like lost luggage and trip delays. Annual travel insurance generally considered less comprehensive than single-trip insurance. Travel has started to bounce back after its steep pandemic decline. But that doesn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food & Wine
Airline Passenger Fined Over $1,800 Over a Couple of McMuffins in His Luggage
There are a lot of reasons why you don't want to forget a pair of McDonald's Egg and Sausage McMuffins at the bottom of your backpack — but the possibility of a four-figure government fine has to be near the top of the list. An as-yet-unidentified air traveler was hit with an AUD$2,664 ($1,846) "infringement notice" after a Darwin airport sniffer dog detected his leftover McMeal when he flew from Bali, Indonesia to the northern Australian city.
Air Canada is refusing to compensate passengers for cancellations thanks to a policy that lets them call staff shortages a safety problem
Air Canada has a policy allowing employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem. The policy excludes travelers from being able to access compensation under federal regulations. The Canadian Transportation Agency said treating staff shortages as a safety issue violates federal rules. Air Canada is...
Apple Insider
Uber closing rewards program in favor of pushing Uber One subscription
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Ride-hailing service Uber is closing down its loyalty program, Uber Rewards, with users being urged to sign up for the Uber One subscription to get regular Uber and Uber Eats discounts.
Comments / 0