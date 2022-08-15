Traveling this summer keeps proving to be a nightmare as airlines struggle with staff shortages. That is why if you previously opted out of travelers’ insurance, you might find yourself reconsidering that. There are just way too many things that can go wrong — testing positive for COVID, canceled and oversold flights, missing a connecting flight due to delays, airports limiting the number of daily people, and many more. With any insurance, it’s crucial to do your research before paying so you know exactly what you’re buying and what it will cover.

TRAVEL ・ 21 DAYS AGO