Adele’s ‘Obsessed’ With BF Rich Paul & Reveals If They’re Engaged Or Not: ‘I’m Happy As I’ll Ever Be’

Adele is in love! The 34-year-old singer gushed over her boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, in a new interview for the September 2022 issue of ELLE US/the October 2022 issue of ELLE UK. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” Adele told the publication about her man, who is Lebron James‘ agent. It’s her first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48, with whom she shares son Angelo, 9.

Adele on the cover of ‘Elle UK’ (Photo: Mario Sorrenti)

Adele also confirmed that, “yes, absolutely,” she wants to get married again. But has Rich already popped the question? The “Hello” hitmaker was asked just that in the interview. “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she said with a laugh. “I’m not married. I’m not married!” Adele then started singing, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” Later in the interview, she said, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Furthermore, the mom-of-one confirmed that she “definitely” wants more children. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” Adele said. “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f***ing nail it.” Adele also discussed her Las Vegas residency, which has been rescheduled, in the interview.

Adele & Rich Paul (Photo: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Adele and Rich have been dating for about a year. They were first spotted attending an NBA game together in July 2021, and since then they’ve moved into a stunning $58 million Beverly Hills mansion. In December, a source told us that Adele and Rich were the “perfect” couple, and that they “complement each other very well.”

“Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.