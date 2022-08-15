ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Police Reports: Vandal delivers a firecracker, cat feces …

MONROE, CT — A mailbox vandalism was reported on Brinsmaid Road Monday and the homeowner told police it has been an ongoing issue over the past two years, during which a firecracker and cat feces were among the variety of items left in her mailbox. On Monday night, she...
Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at New Haven Home

Three people have been left without a place to call home after a fire. It happened around 7:45 Saturday evening on Mill River Street. Crews had been called there initially after receiving multiple calls that a fire broke out at one of the residences. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the...
New Hartford scouts build picnic tables for Stanclift Cove beach

NEW HARTFORD — Olivia Boyan, a member of an all-girl Boy Scout troop in New Hartford, did her Eagle Scout badge project this year by building picnic tables for the public beach area at Stanclift Cove. Troop members built the tables over the winter and installed them in early...
Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown

SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.

