Search suspended for missing Naples doctor

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — The Coast Guard has confirmed that crews suspended their search Sunday for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples.

Crews covered an area of approximately 13,100 square miles over the course of 100 hours.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center began the initial investigation and follow-on searches Wednesday. His 33-foot vessel with “Vitamin Sea” on the back was found adrift 16 miles south of Sanibel Island Thursday afternoon.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Collier County Sheriff, Lee County Sheriff, and Naples Police assisted the Coast Guard with the search.

Anyone with information, please call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or the U.S. Coast Guard at 727-824-7506.

