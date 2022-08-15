ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Three Chester County Companies Among Winners of Business Journal’s Inaugural Fire Awards

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRnzP_0hHfD2LQ00
Dea Belazi, president and CEO of AscellaHealth in Berwyn.Image via AscellaHealth.

Three Chester County companies are among the winners of the inaugural Fire Awards presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal and PHL Inno, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal

The awards aim to showcase the local businesses, institutions, and individuals who are driving the region’s innovation scene forward. 

Chester County winners include Layer 8 Security in Malvern, Berwyn-based AscellaHealth, and West Chester’s LifeBrand. 

Layer 8 Security is focused on shoring up cyber defenses for numerous sectors, such as health care, construction, manufacturing, finance, law, and life sciences. It offers risk advisory and technical security services and has grown its revenue by 30 percent in a little over the past two years. 

Meanwhile, AscellaHealth has been building its acquisitions and headcount at unprecedented rates in recent years. The health care and specialty pharmacies services company has increased its revenue by 1,556 percent over the last four years to more than $372 million last year. 

Finally, LifeBrand, which helps users clean up their online image across social media networks, has been around since 2018 and already managed to partner with major local sports teams including the 76ers, Eagles, and Phillies. The company has raised $37.1 million to date. 

Read more about the winners in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day

Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
City
Malvern, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
BERWYN, PA
Delaware LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Ascellahealth#Phl Inno#Layer 8 Security#Lifebrand#Phillies
MyChesCo

Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
wmmr.com

Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named One of Best In The U.S.

If this current heat wave has taught me anything it’s that a bit of ice cream makes it a little more bearable. Cups, cones, sundaes, milkshakes, you name it it is all delicious. If you were ever wondering where some of the best ice cream shops in the United States were located, the food site Thrillist.com released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the U.S. and one in our backyard made the list!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Men Arrested After Wilmington Police Find Loaded Gun, Drugs

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges:. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of East 24th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old Jabrei Chase, and two occupants, 22-year-old Elijah Collins and 23-year-old Jerry Toston of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 90 grams of marijuana, and $553 in currency. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy