Three Chester County Companies Among Winners of Business Journal’s Inaugural Fire Awards

Dea Belazi, president and CEO of AscellaHealth in Berwyn. Image via AscellaHealth.

Three Chester County companies are among the winners of the inaugural Fire Awards presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal and PHL Inno, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The awards aim to showcase the local businesses, institutions, and individuals who are driving the region’s innovation scene forward.

Chester County winners include Layer 8 Security in Malvern, Berwyn-based AscellaHealth, and West Chester’s LifeBrand.

Layer 8 Security is focused on shoring up cyber defenses for numerous sectors, such as health care, construction, manufacturing, finance, law, and life sciences. It offers risk advisory and technical security services and has grown its revenue by 30 percent in a little over the past two years.

Meanwhile, AscellaHealth has been building its acquisitions and headcount at unprecedented rates in recent years. The health care and specialty pharmacies services company has increased its revenue by 1,556 percent over the last four years to more than $372 million last year.

Finally, LifeBrand, which helps users clean up their online image across social media networks, has been around since 2018 and already managed to partner with major local sports teams including the 76ers, Eagles, and Phillies. The company has raised $37.1 million to date.