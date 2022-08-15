ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Fall For 9th Consecutive Week

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jraWb_0hHfCx6100

Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon, last week. The state average has now declined for nine consecutive weeks, falling a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.

It now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more.”

The U.S. price of oil rose 3% last week. Friday’s closing price of $92.09 per barrel is $3.08/b more than the week before.

In the news: Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Primary Votes Cast Top 1.5 Million

More than 1.5 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week’s primary elections. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 1,270,116 people had voted by mail and 266,549 had cast ballots at in-person early voting sites. Registered
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Florida Gas Prices Fall#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#National Headlines#The Free Press
L. Cane

Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida

It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
L. Cane

The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It

Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy