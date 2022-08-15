Florida Gas Prices Fall For 9th Consecutive Week

Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon, last week. The state average has now declined for nine consecutive weeks, falling a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.

It now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more.”

The U.S. price of oil rose 3% last week. Friday’s closing price of $92.09 per barrel is $3.08/b more than the week before.

