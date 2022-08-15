Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 Roadster - gallery
The 2023 Aston Martin V-12 Vantage Roadster follows in the footsteps of its coupe sibling. The last Aston Martin to get the company's twin-turbo V-12 engine. In this case, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 packs 690 hp and 555 lb-ft Like the fixed-head V-2 Vantage, the Roadster will be limited to...
Top Speed
Ferrari’s 296 GT3 is an Epic V6 Race Car Aimed at the heart of Lamborghini and BMW
Almost one year after Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB, the Italian company is now presenting the 296 GT3 - a race car that will replace the very successful 488 GT3. With the new model, Ferrari hopes to continue a tradition started back in 1949 when the 166 MM triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model will begin its racing career starting in 2023 when it will have to face fierce competition.
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
BMW M Celebrating 50 years at Monterey Car Week
BMW M will be celebrating 50 years the Monterey Car Week with a number of BMW M cars, this will include the new limited production M4 CSL and the new 2023 M8 Competition coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe, and more. BMW will also be showing off some of its original M...
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Ferrari recalls nearly every car sold since 2005 over brake fluid leaks
The NHTSA has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including a major issue impacting more than 23,000 Ferraris.
insideevs.com
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of October Debut
Mercedes-Benz has released the first photos of the 2023 EQE SUV's interior and announced that the EV's world premiere will take place on October 16, 2022. Slotting beneath the EQS SUV in Mercedes-EQ's electric vehicle lineup, the EQE SUV is described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the EQE sedan, thanks to its superior interior space and increased ride height that allows it to tackle more difficult terrain.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots and video: Hardcore convertible coming with almost 500 hp
The Porsche 718 Cayman spawned the hardcore GT4 RS variant for the 2022 model year, and soon its 718 Boxster sibling will spawn its own hardcore variant. Our spy shots capture a prototype for the hardcore 718 Boxster with the unique Spyder body. It should arrive early next year labeled the 718 Boxster Spyder RS, or something along those lines.
Why A 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupe Sold For $761,800
A mere two weeks ago, we reported on a one-of-13 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupes being auctioned. When we wrote the initial article, the bid stood at $275,000. The offer ended on 4 August, and somebody paid a grand total of $761,800 for this iconic AMG model. To give...
Audi RS 4 Avant competition starts at £84,600
Audi has revealed that they are launching a limited edition RS4 in the UK, the Audi RS 4 Avant competition and the car starts at £84,600 on the road. There will be just 75 cars available and it is designed to be a track-focused version of the RS4, it comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour.
