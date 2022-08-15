ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sungazette.news

McLean golfer shoots 71, team finishes sixth

By carding a personal-best 18-hole high school score of 71, Max Vadas finished third individually and helped the McLean Highlanders team place sixth at the recent Stallion Invitational tournament. The even-par 71 actually tied for the second lowest score of the competition, played at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton....
LORTON, VA
sungazette.news

Without warmups, Yorktown senior shoots 65

Shooting a personal-best score in a high-school golf tournament was all the more notable for Benjamin Newfield, considering he had zero preparation time or warmup swings. He didn’t any practice. The Yorktown High School senior carded a 6-under 65 to win the Don Roth Invitational tournament on the par-71...
YORKTOWN, VA
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Yorktown takes on Bishop Ireton in scrimmage

High-school football season is on the horizon, with the Yorktown Patriots taking on Bishop Ireton in an Aug. 13, 2022, scrimmage in Alexandria. The Patriots open their season Aug. 26 on the road against Langley. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt — click on any photo to start the slide...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team. So when...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reston, VA
Sports
City
Lorton, VA
Mclean, VA
Sports
City
Ashburn, VA
City
Reston, VA
City
Madison, VA
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
loudounnow.com

No Changes to IB Program Candidates, Marshall Withdraws Over Frustrations

On Aug. 9, the Loudoun County School Board voted to keep the new International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School, rather than moving it to Tuscarora High School. Tom Marshall (Leesburg) brought a motion before the board that night to change the placement of the program to Tuscarora saying there was no rational reason provided for selecting the two schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Q&A: Exhibition serves up artists’ unique takes on Arlington

The Arlington Arts Center (AAC) currently is hosting an exhibition – “New Visions/Vibrant Memories” – in which five artists use their photography and painting skills to express their diverse views of the community. The exhibition runs through Sept. 5, and features work by Simone Agoussoye, Doug...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Tournament#The Mclean Highlanders#The Patriot Invitational#Yorktown High School#Madison High School#Laurel Hill Golf Club#Irish
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
sungazette.news

Arlington County Fair draws ever closer

The Arlington County Fair is back for five days of merriment in and around Thomas Jefferson Community Center this week. “Every year, we look for new and innovative ways to highlight what makes Arlington so special,” said Barbi Broadus, who chairs the non-profit board that has overseen the fair for the past 46 years.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax officials largely mum on departure of MCC chief

Daniel Phoenix Singh, who served as McLean Community Center’s (MCC) executive director for 16 months, resigned July 26, center officials said Aug. 9. Fairfax County officials issued a terse statement regarding the departure. “Fairfax County is working with the MCC Governing Board on the assignment of an interim director...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Per-square-foot home costs still rising, but more slowly

Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening. With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer

From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy