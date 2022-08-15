Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
sungazette.news
McLean golfer shoots 71, team finishes sixth
By carding a personal-best 18-hole high school score of 71, Max Vadas finished third individually and helped the McLean Highlanders team place sixth at the recent Stallion Invitational tournament. The even-par 71 actually tied for the second lowest score of the competition, played at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton....
sungazette.news
Without warmups, Yorktown senior shoots 65
Shooting a personal-best score in a high-school golf tournament was all the more notable for Benjamin Newfield, considering he had zero preparation time or warmup swings. He didn’t any practice. The Yorktown High School senior carded a 6-under 65 to win the Don Roth Invitational tournament on the par-71...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown takes on Bishop Ireton in scrimmage
High-school football season is on the horizon, with the Yorktown Patriots taking on Bishop Ireton in an Aug. 13, 2022, scrimmage in Alexandria. The Patriots open their season Aug. 26 on the road against Langley. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt — click on any photo to start the slide...
WTOP
Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team. So when...
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. The...
loudounnow.com
No Changes to IB Program Candidates, Marshall Withdraws Over Frustrations
On Aug. 9, the Loudoun County School Board voted to keep the new International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School, rather than moving it to Tuscarora High School. Tom Marshall (Leesburg) brought a motion before the board that night to change the placement of the program to Tuscarora saying there was no rational reason provided for selecting the two schools.
sungazette.news
Q&A: Exhibition serves up artists’ unique takes on Arlington
The Arlington Arts Center (AAC) currently is hosting an exhibition – “New Visions/Vibrant Memories” – in which five artists use their photography and painting skills to express their diverse views of the community. The exhibition runs through Sept. 5, and features work by Simone Agoussoye, Doug...
dcnewsnow.com
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
sungazette.news
Arlington County Fair draws ever closer
The Arlington County Fair is back for five days of merriment in and around Thomas Jefferson Community Center this week. “Every year, we look for new and innovative ways to highlight what makes Arlington so special,” said Barbi Broadus, who chairs the non-profit board that has overseen the fair for the past 46 years.
sungazette.news
Fairfax officials largely mum on departure of MCC chief
Daniel Phoenix Singh, who served as McLean Community Center’s (MCC) executive director for 16 months, resigned July 26, center officials said Aug. 9. Fairfax County officials issued a terse statement regarding the departure. “Fairfax County is working with the MCC Governing Board on the assignment of an interim director...
sungazette.news
Per-square-foot home costs still rising, but more slowly
Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening. With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine...
ffxnow.com
Expanded W&OD Trail, Occoquan adventure center and more planned for Fairfax County
Within the next decade, Fairfax County could see pedestrians and bicyclists split up along its stretch of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, among other potential changes at its regional parks. In a new, five-year strategic plan released last Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks)...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
fox5dc.com
New Loudoun County elementary school wins top recognition for energy efficient design
New Loudoun County elementary school wins top recognition for energy efficient design. A brand new elementary school opening in Loudoun County is raising the roof on solar energy. The Elaine Thompson Elementary School is the first school in Sterling to have solar panels built into its design, providing 40 percent of the school’s power needs.
