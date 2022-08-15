ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

SHERIFF’S REPORT: OUR RESOLVE TO PROTECT YOUR FREEDOM TO LAUGH

The many roads of Cheatham are curvy, straight, narrow and downright scary. We travel them with little fear because your servants are on a mission to get to you. They are your super highway watchmen.

Otis Lipp Sr. and the Lego Clan were at it again on Dead Branch. This time it was the Legos who needed to go to jail. Otis, second cousin to Belcher, has an involuntary secreting syndrome and allegedly puked on his other third cousin, Delmont during a debate about monkeys. Such a ruckus ensued causing Aunt Acnee to start beating both parties with her already damaged wood leg. Anyway, everybody went to jail.

A roommate dispute was started after one caught the other using meth. The methed-up roomie was ordered to pack up his stolen trash bag and take all disassembled appliances with him.

A simple unlock request turned ugly when Duane smacked Fabrica in the mouth. The locksmith apprentice was booked and placed in cell #7 with Gus, Bearwallow’s toothless man-kisser.

How LOW can a criminal GO?
DRESDAN HOLLARS went below the lowest this week as deputies were closing in to arrest him. HOLLARS was suspected to be possibly armed and dangerous a few days earlier, when he escaped from a stolen vehicle while leaving behind meth, fentanyl and a loaded handgun.

The tip to his location sent all available servants to a shed. During the entry, HOLLARS grabbed and allegedly held up a baby as a human shield in front of the deputies’ drawn weapons!!

Your servants quickly ordered him to put the baby down multiple times and subsequently rescued two children. HOLLARS was subdued along with the baby’s mother, who also had multiple felony warrants. This proven criminal needs to stay locked up a long time. Babies are safe with other relatives.

RAMBLINGS FROM YEARS AFAR: Last weekend’s barn door was opened causing many horses galloping out. One gentleman of “equestrian distinction” reported getting hit upside the head with a turd-smeared shovel. An inquiry commenced with little outcome.

Mrs. Lucy’s Jersey cow, “Frieda, the Dainty Climate Changer,” had all it could take with strange noises coming from across the road on Mosley Ferry. With her bell clanging and flatulence expelling, she pushed through the fence, running over two humans holding strange looking light boxes. Their skinny pants and woven man buns got hurled upside down, landing in Harley hog’s poop pond.

Deputies arrived and refused demands by the new Nashville residents to execute all animal carbon violators. They were advised to just go home and take a shower for the sake of global goodness.

She had a serious drug issue and was coming off meth. A terrible poison with euphoric beginnings followed by horrible lows while exasperated families are left hollowed out. She called us to help her and we respectfully obliged. An ambulance quietly arrived and all rallied for her readiness. We hope this is the new beginning of ending her darkness.

Be safe and clean this weekend, Team Cheatham. Frieda has requested no selfies or insta-moos, please.

The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearms Charge After Hiding Cache Of Weapons In Detention Center

NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man scheduled for trial in U.S. District Court next week pleaded guilty today to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Alexander Friedmann, 52, was charged in May 2020, after an elaborate scheme was uncovered in […] The post Nashville Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearms Charge After Hiding Cache Of Weapons In Detention Center appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Cheatham County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit

A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody on Howell Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Pair Charged With Drug Possession

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Parkview Drive Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Tyquarian Davis was stopped on Parkview Drive for going 13 mph over the speed limit on East 9th Street. During the stop, he was reportedly not able to show valid insurance, registration for the vehicle, and his license was suspended. Police say marijuana could be seen in the center console and more marijuana was found in a container in the vehicle.
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022

Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 […] The post TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison

NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man convicted last summer for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018, was sentenced today to 17 ½ years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Herbert Marsh, 32, convicted by a federal jury last year of […] The post Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Woman Sought for Theft Cases That Targeted Male Victims in Downtown Nashville

From Metro Police (August 8, 2022) Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases: On July 13 at 11:30 p.m., King approached the victim on Broadway and began a conversation before […] The post Woman Sought for Theft Cases That Targeted Male Victims in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rewind943.com

UPDATE: High school student hit by car in front of Clarksville High School

Update, 4:10 p.m.: Traffic is backed up past Shady Bluff Trail. Clarksville Police said the wreck is under investigation. Update, 3:20 p.m.: A Clarksville High School student was critically injured when he was hit by a car on Richview Road. After school, the student was walking to the church across...
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Video: Vince Gill & Amy Grant’s […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash

A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Campbell’s Calamity Soup Family Band Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7 PM 240 S. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Campbell’s Calamity Soup family band returns for a set of live bluegrass music. There is no cover charge. Chill Sunday […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Faye Lockert McDonald

Faye Lockert McDonald, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee. Faye was a Cheatham County native, born in Ashland City, Tennessee, on October 26, 1932, to the late William Bradley and Mary Hazel (Perry) Lockert. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, CSM (Ret) […] The post OBITUARY: Faye Lockert McDonald appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy