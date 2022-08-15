‘I don’t think I could ever feel better’: Why wealthy New Yorkers and celebrities like Aaron Rodgers are tripping over psychedelics

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
No longer in the big league! NewsNation knocks down report that Chris Cuomo will start hosting his $700K-a-year show on October 3 and will tape it from his $2.9 Hamptons home - but will not comment on his clothing or travel budget
NewsNation is knocking down a report that disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo is taking a $700,000 yearly salary at his new gig with the fledgling media outfit and that he'll be working from his home in the Hamptons. The Daily Beast reported that the once-high-flying newsman - who boasted a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tommy Dorfman Said That She Would Have “Started Transitioning A Lot Sooner” If It Wasn’t For “13 Reasons Why”
Tommy — who played Ryan Shaver in the popular Netflix series — reintroduced herself as a transgender woman in July of last year.
techeblog.com
If Saudi Arabia’s ‘THE LINE’ was Built in New York City, It Might Look Something Like This
Saudi Arabia’s ‘THE LINE’ is a great concept, but what if this 75-mile-long mirrored desert skyscraper city was built in the heart of NYC? It would probably look something like this concept video put out by NEOM, which aims to consolidate the city’s footprint to the bare minimum, while enhancing nature and quality of life.
Comments / 0