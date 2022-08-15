Read full article on original website
Pelosi says U.S. House will pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House of Representatives would pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday. In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi called the $430 billion climate, tax and healthcare bill approved by the Senate over the weekend "life-changing legislation."
Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo
House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
America's Economy Is In Trouble. The Biden Administration Can Help Fix It | Opinion
What matters is that the American economy is in trouble and hard-working families are feeling the pain.
‘Glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle’: Buttigieg dismisses Republican claims about Biden’s health
Transportation secretary calls Texas Republican Troy Nehls’ questions about Joe Biden’s mental health ‘insulting’
Latest Reuters / Politico Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still Tanking
Reuters/Ipsos and Politico/Morning Consult just completed two separate polls taking the temperature of the President’s current approval ratings, the results weren’t good. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Ipsos, and Politico.
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740...
Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded
This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.
