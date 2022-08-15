ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Daily Mail

Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
The Veracity Report

Latest Reuters / Politico Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still Tanking

Reuters/Ipsos and Politico/Morning Consult just completed two separate polls taking the temperature of the President’s current approval ratings, the results weren’t good. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Ipsos, and Politico.
960 The Ref

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740...
The Veracity Report

Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.

