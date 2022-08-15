ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland's Ward 5 Festival prepares community for school

CLEVELAND — Fresh cuts, new styles, and that undeniable boost of confidence the minute you hop out of the barber's chair — that's what 182 kids experienced at Cleveland's Back 2 School Ward 5 Festival Saturday afternoon. "The haircut is just the bait to get them into the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor

LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

