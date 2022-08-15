Read full article on original website
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
Richmond Heights police officers honored for their part in apprehending killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three Richmond Heights police officers have been awarded for their bravery on the night of Dec. 31, 2021, when their efforts led to the apprehension of the killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. RHPD officers Kevin Watts and Kevin Rodriguez, along with Det. Sean Lawlor,...
cleveland19.com
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
Cleveland's Ward 5 Festival prepares community for school
CLEVELAND — Fresh cuts, new styles, and that undeniable boost of confidence the minute you hop out of the barber's chair — that's what 182 kids experienced at Cleveland's Back 2 School Ward 5 Festival Saturday afternoon. "The haircut is just the bait to get them into the...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Cleveland Division of Police: Body found in Cleveland resident's yard
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a Cleveland resident found the body of a 41-year-old man victim in his yard on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division...
Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor
LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
$5k reward offered for help with CLE homicide investigation
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who can help Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.
Gov. Mike DeWine awards millions in grants to police departments across Northeast Ohio
WILLARD, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday awarded more than $8 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including 10 around Greater Cleveland and Akron. The money comes from DeWine's the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which has already doled out more than $37...
Employee dies after TimkenSteel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
Parma outlines battle plan for bats in apartment
The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.
Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
Portage County's PARTA launches 'Polly the Trolley' bus in Kent as part of new service
KENT, Ohio — A new mode of transportation with a classic twist is up and running in Portage County. On Friday in Kent, the Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) held a ribbon cutting introducing "Polly the Trolley," the first of a new series of trolley buses. “We’re really...
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
