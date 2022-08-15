LIST: Ongoing construction surrounding Austin ISD schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ongoing construction work across the city of Austin could have an impact on parents dropping off or picking up their kids from school.

In southeast Austin on Stassney Lane from Teri Road to Burleson Road , there is work underway to revamp the street by adding wider sidewalks.

City officials said the project will impact Widén Elementary, Mendez Middle and some of the other Del Valle schools in the area. This construction will go on for a year. Officials told KXAN crews have worked all summer to try to avoid interfering with school traffic, but it’s still ongoing.

In south Austin, the City is working to improve the Slaughter Lane Corridor . One section runs from Barstow Avenue to Farm-to-Market Road 1826, impacting nearby school Gorzycki Middle School.

The work includes shared-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides of the road. For now, the north side of the section is complete except for revegetation. At present, crews are working on the south side and expect to complete the work this fall.

There is also work near Kocurek Elementary School on Slaughter Lane between Brodie Lane to Menchaca Road. Work will improve sidewalks to make them ADA-compliant as well as add protected bicycle lanes.

At present, crews are working on the south side of the project and estimate to get the work done late this year. Officials said the north side is substantially complete, but crews plan to return to the area near Kocurek to add new ADA-compliant ramps, sidewalks and a bike barrier curb.

Another project is taking place along the William Cannon Drive Corridor that will impact Bedicheck Middle School and Covington Middle School. The project will add protected bicycle lanes and ADA-compliant sidewalks. Crews expect to get the work done by this fall.

In north Austin, there is a Safe Routes to School project for Barrington Elementary School and Guerrero-Thompson Elementary School . The goal of the program is to make sure children have sidewalks, street markings and bike paths to ensure a safe way to and from class.

Crews will make street improvements along East Longspur Boulevard, Eastwend Drive, Oriole Drive, Rock Hollow Lane, North Creek Drive, Cooper Drive and Glenn Lane near Rundberg Lane.

City officials said improvements will “aim to promote additional safety and accessibility for students walking to school, including concrete pedestrian islands, speed cushions, improved pedestrian ramps and redesigned curbs.” Work on these improvements started the second week of August.

Another Safe Routes to School project includes improvements at Wooldridge Elementary School with work being done on streets Hunters Trace, Meadow Vale, Norseman Terrace, Payton Gin Road, Ohlen Road, Parkfield Drive, Briardale Drive and others. Crews will add a new sidewalk, curb extensions, a new raised crosswalk, new pedestrian islands and intersection improvements. Construction first started last fall and is still ongoing.

At Copperfield Elementary School , a Safe Routes to School project will add a n ew 12 to 15-foot-wide concrete trail from Thompkins Drive to Shropshire Lane including new sidewalk construction, the installation of curb ramps and the repair of a collapsed culvert creek crossing.

The p roject will also include other area improvements such as a shared-use path, crossing improvements and the filling of sidewalk gaps, plus a new protected bikeway.

This will happen along Thompkins Drive, Shropshire Lane, East Yager Lane, Copperfield Drive and Copperfield Park streets. Crews started working on these improvements this spring.

In central Austin, there is a project to improve the Airport Boulevard Corridor by adding shared-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides of the road, intersection improvements at East Koenig Lane and Clayton Lane, new medians and relocated bus stops. This will impact Reilly Elementary School.

Construction started this summer and the city expects the work to wrap up in 2023. At this time, crews are working in the vicinity of the East Koenig Lane intersection.

Crews are also working along Burnet Road . Corridor improvements there will include traffic signal upgrades, landscape pedestrian buffer, pocket green, pavement repurposing, a raised median, a shared-use path and relocated bus stops. They expect to get the work done by spring 2023. It will impact Lamar Middle School.

