Read full article on original website
Related
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class
The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
reviewed.com
6 AI innovations for those aging in place
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In 2017, the U.S. Surgeon General declared social isolation a “global epidemic,” and that problem has only grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic. The consequences are even worse for seniors, especially those living independently. The AARP Public Policy Institute estimates that social isolation drives $6.7 billion in additional associated Medicare spending per year.
AMA
Omicron and BA.5: Questions patients may have and how to answer
Fueled by a highly transmissible subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, known as BA.5, SARS-CoV-2 infections are on the rise again. Even situations that have seemed to carry a relatively low risk, such as outdoor gatherings, may now pose a greater threat. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
Studying Engineering in the UK: What Courses and Which Universities?
The engineering profession has always been known as one of the most challenging and rewarding fields. The job requires a combination of technical knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving to solve problems in the workplace or in other areas of life. Engineering is a field that requires specialized training, education, and experience....
Technical Writing, Leadership and Management
At some point in your technical writing career, you may find yourself in a position where you are responsible not only for your own output but also for the output of other writers under you. In other words, you’ve become a manager. Some typical scenarios where you find yourself in the role of supervisor or manager:
pharmacytimes.com
American Oncology Network Comments Against CMS’ 2023 Outpatient Prospective Payment System
The new proposal will have grave effects on the sustainability of community oncology practices. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its proposed CY 2023 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS), which has sparked concern for the community-oncology advocate American Oncology Network (AON). Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Multi-omics data integration and modeling unravels new mechanisms for pancreatic cancer and improves prognostic prediction
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), has recently been found to be a heterogeneous disease, although the extension of its diversity remains to be fully understood. Here, we harmonize transcriptomic profiles derived from both PDAC epithelial and microenvironment cells to develop a Master Regulators (MR)-Gradient model that allows important inferences on transcriptional networks, epigenomic states, and metabolomics pathways that underlies this disease heterogeneity. This gradient model was generated by applying a blind source separation based on independent components analysis and robust principal component analyses (RPCA), following regulatory network inference. The result of these analyses reveals that PDAC prognosis strongly associates with the tumor epithelial cell phenotype and the immunological component. These studies were complemented by integration of methylome and metabolome datasets generated from patient-derived xenograft (PDX), together experimental measurements of metabolites, immunofluorescence microscopy, and western blot. At the metabolic level, PDAC favorable phenotype showed a positive correlation with enzymes implicated in complex lipid biosynthesis. In contrast, the unfavorable phenotype displayed an augmented OXPHOS independent metabolism centered on the Warburg effect and glutaminolysis. Epigenetically, we find that a global hypermethylation profile associates with the worst prognosis. Lastly, we report that, two antagonistic histone code writers, SUV39H1/SUV39H2 (H3K9Me3) and KAT2B (H3K9Ac) were identified key deregulated pathways in PDAC. Our analysis suggests that the PDAC phenotype, as it relates to prognosis, is determined by a complex interaction of transcriptomic, epigenomic, and metabolic features. Furthermore, we demonstrated that PDAC prognosis could be modulated through epigenetics.
15 Young Founders Rethinking Everything From Artificial Intelligence to Carbon Removal, Sustainable Fashion to...Pizza!
Our definitive list of the up-and-comers to watch this year.
Nature.com
Deep learning-based fully automatic segmentation of the maxillary sinus on cone-beam computed tomographic images
The detection of maxillary sinus wall is important in dental fields such as implant surgery, tooth extraction, and odontogenic disease diagnosis. The accurate segmentation of the maxillary sinus is required as a cornerstone for diagnosis and treatment planning. This study proposes a deep learning-based method for fully automatic segmentation of the maxillary sinus, including clear or hazy states, on cone-beam computed tomographic (CBCT) images. A model for segmentation of the maxillary sinuses was developed using U-Net, a convolutional neural network, and a total of 19,350 CBCT images were used from 90 maxillary sinuses (34 clear sinuses, 56 hazy sinuses). Post-processing to eliminate prediction errors of the U-Net segmentation results increased the accuracy. The average prediction results of U-Net were a dice similarity coefficient (DSC) of 0.9090"‰Â±"‰0.1921 and a Hausdorff distance (HD) of 2.7013"‰Â±"‰4.6154. After post-processing, the average results improved to a DSC of 0.9099"‰Â±"‰0.1914 and an HD of 2.1470"‰Â±"‰2.2790. The proposed deep learning model with post-processing showed good performance for clear and hazy maxillary sinus segmentation. This model has the potential to help dental clinicians with maxillary sinus segmentation, yielding equivalent accuracy in a variety of cases.
Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hospimedica.com
New Technology Provides First-of-Its-Kind, Unobstructed View into Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Procedures
Image: MaxView System is a state-of-the-art visualization solution for minimally invasive spine surgery (Photo courtesy of Viseon, Inc.) Minimally invasive spine surgery offers numerous benefits to the patient, surgeon and hospital, but also presents the burden of challenging visualization of the target surgical anatomy. Additionally, teaching and learning minimally invasive spine surgery procedures has historically been challenging for many reasons, all of which remain barriers to adoption. The most significant challenge to adoption of these procedures is limited visualization, being that only one person can view the surgical site at any given time. Now, a state-of-the-art technology provides a first-of-its-kind, unobstructed view into minimally invasive spine surgery procedures. This intraoperative view of the surgical site is displayed in high definition onto operating room monitors, allowing for a magnified see and be seen experience. Surgeon trainees now have the ability to observe the procedure in real time and trainers have the confidence to allow trainees to perform a greater portion of the surgery earlier in their training, intervening only when necessary.
Phys.org
Study: Individuals value information as they do material objects
Technology has enabled the creation of a vast and growing amount of information, leading to benefits (e.g., more data to learn from) as well as drawbacks (e.g., the spread of fake news and conspiracy theories). New research sought to determine how and why people value information. The research found that people grow attached to information just as they do to physical objects, even when that information cannot be translated into material outcomes.
Prosimo Delivers Industry First Full-Stack NetDevOps Toolkit for Multi-Cloud Networking
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, introduced a new NetDevOps Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) Toolkit that enables enterprises to accelerate the deployment of cloud networking. Deployed by F500 companies and large enterprises, the Prosimo Full-Stack Cloud Transit with the new IaC Toolkit provides complete orchestration of cloud networking services required to connect, scale, and secure enterprise applications with complete visibility across a multi-cloud infrastructure, which reduces the network delivery lifecycle and adds implicit zero-trust while delivering compelling autonomous networking capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005147/en/ Multicloud transit with Terraform: https://learn.prosimo.io/youtube-all-videos/multicloud-transit-with-terraform-2 (Graphic: Prosimo)
Artificial intelligence was supposed to transform health care. It hasn’t.
Machine learning could improve medicine by analyzing data to improve diagnoses and target cures, but technological, bureaucratic, and regulatory obstacles have slowed progress.
Nature.com
A systems approach towards remote health-monitoring in older adults: Introducing a zero-interaction digital exhaust
Using connected sensing devices to remotely monitor health is a promising way to help transition healthcare from a rather reactive to a more precision medicine oriented proactive approach, which could be particularly relevant in the face of rapid population ageing and the challenges it poses to healthcare systems. Sensor derived digital measures of health, such as digital biomarkers or digital clinical outcome assessments, may be used to monitor health status or the risk of adverse events like falls. Current research around such digital measures has largely focused on exploring the use of few individual measures obtained through mobile devices. However, especially for long-term applications in older adults, this choice of technology may not be ideal and could further add to the digital divide. Moreover, large-scale systems biology approaches, like genomics, have already proven beneficial in precision medicine, making it plausible that the same could also hold for remote-health monitoring. In this context, we introduce and describe a zero-interaction digital exhaust: a set of 1268 digital measures that cover large parts of a person's activity, behavior and physiology. Making this approach more inclusive of older adults, we base this set entirely on contactless, zero-interaction sensing technologies. Applying the resulting digital exhaust to real-world data, we then demonstrate the possibility to create multiple ageing relevant digital clinical outcome assessments. Paired with modern machine learning, we find these assessments to be surprisingly powerful and often on-par with mobile approaches. Lastly, we highlight the possibility to discover novel digital biomarkers based on this large-scale approach.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations designed to revolutionize modern healthcare
If there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
hospimedica.com
Wearable Sweat Sensor Provides Continuous Monitoring for Health Conditions
Image: The new wearable sensor detects even more compounds in human sweat (Photo courtesy of Caltech) If you have ever had your blood drawn, whether to check your cholesterol, kidney function, hormone levels, blood sugar, or as part of a general checkup, you might have wondered why there is not an easier, less painful way. Now there might be. Researchers have unveiled a new wearable sensor that can detect in human sweat even minute levels of many common nutrients and biological compounds which can serve as indicators of human health.
Standard Fiber Expands in Las Vegas, Creora Bio-based Gets Production-Ready
Two large fiber manufacturers are making moves to grow their distribution and manufacturing capabilities. Standard Fiber In response to customer requests to provide onshoring and nearshoring resources for their freight-sensitive bedding products, Standard Fiber, a supplier to the home, hospitality and pet textile industries, has built a new filling facility and distribution center in Henderson, Nev. The site is less than 20 miles from the company’s new showroom that opened last month in the Las Vegas Market Center. Standard Fiber’s 126,000-square-foot facility, which is built with the latest and most innovative manufacturing equipment providing high-speed, digitally controlled blending capabilities of up to three...
Comments / 0