siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Tabletop Convention promotes board games in the community
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A weekend board game convention that works to promote all types of gaming to Siouxland youth has begun in Sioux City. The Sioux City Tabletop Game Convention is taking place over the weekend at the Abu Bekr Shrine building. Up to 500 people are expected to attend this convention over its three days. Along with being able to play various games, attendees can also win games in raffles and silent auctions.
siouxlandnews.com
Board game convention beginning in Sioux City
siouxlandnews.com
Panthers planning to perfect the basics heading into 2022
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — 2022 brings about a new chapter for the Dakota Valley football program and an opportunity to learn from their experiences from a year ago. Last season, the Panthers were involved in a number of very close games, however they were only able to produce one win for the whole year. The Panthers now eagerly turn the page and have been hard at work throughout the offseason, making sure they approach every aspect of the game a little different than they did in the past.
siouxlandnews.com
Bishop Heelan received specialized training on active shooter situations
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan spoke to teachers and administrators at Bishop Heelan today giving them some specialized training on active shooter situations. Sheehan has provided the training to every school district in Woodbury County as a part of his S.A.V.E. Yourself Program. It teaches...
siouxlandnews.com
Seven people interested in an open seat on Sioux City Public School District board
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City public school district says seven people have expressed interest in the open seat on the school board. That seat opened up by the resignation of Dr. Juli Albert earlier this month with a little over a year left in her term. The school board decided not to hold a special election for the seat and instead fill it by appointment.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra to perform at the Orpheum on Sunday
A new musical ensemble is set to make its debut this weekend. The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its first show Sunday afternoon in the Orpheum Theatre alongside the professionals of the Symphony. Ahead of the concert members of the Youth Orchestra have been learning from the pros in a three-day camp.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne employees turn back-to-school office decorations into donation for local student
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center are making a difference for local students this year. The finance department decorates its office for each holiday and to celebrate "back to school" staff members decided to purchase school supplies. The department will take the decorations and donate...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Sioux City. Sioux City Police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 4:13 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots being fired in that area. There, they found a man in the 1600...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate last August
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man faces decades in prison after being convicted of murdering his roommate. 53-year-old Robert Buel was found guilty by a Woodbury County jury Friday of second-degree murder in the death of 41- year- old Jason Lafferty last August 22nd as well as going armed with intent.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigating after money stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police are searching for two suspects after an ATM was broken into early Monday morning. Police say that on August 15th, just before 5:00 a.m., two men broke into an ATM at People's Bank located at 1901 Morningside Ave. Once they gained access to the machine, they removed the money and fled the area.
