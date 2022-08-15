NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — 2022 brings about a new chapter for the Dakota Valley football program and an opportunity to learn from their experiences from a year ago. Last season, the Panthers were involved in a number of very close games, however they were only able to produce one win for the whole year. The Panthers now eagerly turn the page and have been hard at work throughout the offseason, making sure they approach every aspect of the game a little different than they did in the past.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO