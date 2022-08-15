ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, ID

KIVI-TV

Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
JEROME, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains

Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails...
KETCHUM, ID

