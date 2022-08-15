Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains
Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails...
Man Suspected of Starting Wildfire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County Arrested for Arson
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Dispatch notified Idaho County deputies of a suspicious male in the area of Wolf Creek, off of Joseph Plains in Idaho County after fire crews were called to a wildfire in the area. According to...
