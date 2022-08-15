Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
HSGOLF: Arrows finish second at Warrior/Lynx Invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf would finish their two-day excursion to the Warrior/Lynx Invite in a tie for second place with a score of 608. Watertown shot a 305 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was tops at the invite with...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota State Fair announces late change to grandstand entertainment lineup
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota State Fair has announced a late change in this year’s grandstand entertainment lineup. Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Band Perry and Lainey Wilson have been booked to replace Lady A on the grandstand on Sunday September 4th. Lady A announced earlier this...
gowatertown.net
LATC looking to lease old airport terminal building at ATY (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Tonight, the Watertown City Council will vote on a lease agreement with Lake Area Technical College (LATC) for a lease agreement on the old airport terminal. LATC President Mike Cartney says the school wants to use that building…. And they’d like to work with Watertown’s commercial airline, Denver...
gowatertown.net
New academic year getting underway at LATC (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College begins a new academic year today with the first day of classes. LATC President Mike Cartney says enrollment numbers won’t be released until after the 10th day of classes, but the outlook is strong once again…. Cartney says enrollment could come in somewhere...
gowatertown.net
Watertown School District hosting New Teacher’s Luncheon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual New Teachers Luncheon today for new staff members hired by the Watertown School District. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen says they have a lot of new additions this year…. Danielsen says most of the teaching openings in Watertown have been filled,...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council sees two versions of new Watertown logo (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown will soon be retiring the tagline, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” and the logo associated with it that have been used for years. In search of a fresh new image, the city has been working with a design company called Simpleview on a new logo.
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council getting update on new city logo today
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds a work session at 4 p.m. today. A short agenda includes a presentation by Simpleview on Watertown’s new city logo. The city has been using a logo and tagline of, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” (pictured) for years, but the city wants to freshen up that image with a new logo.
gowatertown.net
City Hall project in Watertown in question after remodeling bid blows past budget estimate (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Plans to remodel the former Wells Fargo Bank building on North Maple in downtown Watertown into a new City Hall have been put on hold, for the time being at least, as the city tries to find a way to get it done within budget. On Monday night,...
gowatertown.net
Back to the negotiating table for a new Watertown City Hall?
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When the Watertown City Council approved the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Bank building at 20 North Maple for $1.3 million in November 2020, it was sold to the public as a great value for a building that in relatively quick fashion would become a new City Hall.
brookingsradio.com
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota update; active cases fall
Six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 2979. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 145. Forty-seven new cases reported since August 10th, the total is 8,687. Recovered cases are at 8,484. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family claims Wilmot Care Center neglected care of relative
CORONA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman from Corona is alleging that her mother passed away due to inadequate care at the Wilmot Care Center, but a South Dakota law is preventing her from taking action. Marilyn Hawkinson was living with her daughter, Carol Monnens, when she became paralyzed...
kelo.com
Sheriff’s office seizes “neglected and suffering” animals in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Twenty-three animals were seized by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and have been relocated. The office executed a search warrant on Friday and said they found neglected and suffering animals at the residence. Some of the dogs were said to be 20-30 pounds underweight and left baking in the sun on a hot afternoon with no access to water. Deputies seized 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders, and 2 rabbits. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says all animals are being treated for their injuries and various health concerns and are being relocated to safe and loving homes.
