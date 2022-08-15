ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

HSGOLF: Arrows finish second at Warrior/Lynx Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf would finish their two-day excursion to the Warrior/Lynx Invite in a tie for second place with a score of 608. Watertown shot a 305 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was tops at the invite with...
LATC looking to lease old airport terminal building at ATY (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Tonight, the Watertown City Council will vote on a lease agreement with Lake Area Technical College (LATC) for a lease agreement on the old airport terminal. LATC President Mike Cartney says the school wants to use that building…. And they’d like to work with Watertown’s commercial airline, Denver...
New academic year getting underway at LATC (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College begins a new academic year today with the first day of classes. LATC President Mike Cartney says enrollment numbers won’t be released until after the 10th day of classes, but the outlook is strong once again…. Cartney says enrollment could come in somewhere...
Watertown School District hosting New Teacher’s Luncheon today (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual New Teachers Luncheon today for new staff members hired by the Watertown School District. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen says they have a lot of new additions this year…. Danielsen says most of the teaching openings in Watertown have been filled,...
Watertown City Council getting update on new city logo today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds a work session at 4 p.m. today. A short agenda includes a presentation by Simpleview on Watertown’s new city logo. The city has been using a logo and tagline of, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” (pictured) for years, but the city wants to freshen up that image with a new logo.
Back to the negotiating table for a new Watertown City Hall?

WATERTOWN, S.D.–When the Watertown City Council approved the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Bank building at 20 North Maple for $1.3 million in November 2020, it was sold to the public as a great value for a building that in relatively quick fashion would become a new City Hall.
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota update; active cases fall

Six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 2979. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 145. Forty-seven new cases reported since August 10th, the total is 8,687. Recovered cases are at 8,484. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
Family claims Wilmot Care Center neglected care of relative

CORONA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman from Corona is alleging that her mother passed away due to inadequate care at the Wilmot Care Center, but a South Dakota law is preventing her from taking action. Marilyn Hawkinson was living with her daughter, Carol Monnens, when she became paralyzed...
Sheriff’s office seizes “neglected and suffering” animals in Roberts County

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Twenty-three animals were seized by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and have been relocated. The office executed a search warrant on Friday and said they found neglected and suffering animals at the residence. Some of the dogs were said to be 20-30 pounds underweight and left baking in the sun on a hot afternoon with no access to water. Deputies seized 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders, and 2 rabbits. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says all animals are being treated for their injuries and various health concerns and are being relocated to safe and loving homes.
