ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Twenty-three animals were seized by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and have been relocated. The office executed a search warrant on Friday and said they found neglected and suffering animals at the residence. Some of the dogs were said to be 20-30 pounds underweight and left baking in the sun on a hot afternoon with no access to water. Deputies seized 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders, and 2 rabbits. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says all animals are being treated for their injuries and various health concerns and are being relocated to safe and loving homes.

ROBERTS COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO