Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
biztoc.com

Futures drop as Target results disappoint, growth stocks slip

- U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after weak results from retailer Target rekindled fears about the health of U.S. consumers, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) fell 2.2% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sees $7.3M Liquidations In A Day As Price Surges 17%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged 17% on Tuesday leading to high-value liquidations among traders of the meme coin. What Happened: Data from CoinGlass revealed that over $7.3 million in DOGE was liquidated over the last 24 hours, making it the third most liquidated crypto asset after Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Short...
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Benzinga

Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Rising After Hours

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Cisco said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was flat year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.73...
Benzinga

For the 7th Time, BCM One Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2278 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 53%

NEW YORK - August 17, 2022 - ( ) BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it has earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.
Benzinga

Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
CNBC

Alphabet misses on earnings and revenue for second quarter

The company reported earnings per share of $1.21 vs $1.28 expected. The company also fell short of revenue expectations for advertising and Google Cloud. Alphabet shares have lost about a quarter of their value this year. Alphabet reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. The stock rose more...
Benzinga

Sanofi, Children's Place And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
