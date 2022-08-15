Read full article on original website
N.J. launches what Murphy calls a ‘one of a kind’ student loan and training program
Officials on Wednesday championed what Gov. Phil Murphy called a “one of a kind” program in New Jersey that will give “revolving” loans to college students to help them train for jobs in health care, information technology, and clean energy. Under the $12.5 million Pay it...
NJ COVID test requirement ends for teachers, child care workers
Unvaccinated teachers and child care workers are among those no longer required to undergo regular COVID testing, according to an executive order signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. The new mandate, effective immediately, applies to school districts, child care centers, and state contractors that have requirements for employees to be vaccinated or face routine testing. The news – regarding one of the few remaining pandemic restrictions intended to limit...
Gov. Wolf signs executive order rebuking conversion therapy
Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to do everything within their purview to discourage the practice of so-called conversion therapy, including having the state’s insurance authorities review any reimbursement claims that may involve the controversial practice. LGBTQ advocacy groups have long sought such formal...
New Jersey considers adding 'bleed control' to school curriculum to prep students for shootings
The bill would require high schools to add "bleed control" lessons to their mandatory health curriculum, along with lessons on applying pressure to injuries, using tourniquets, and communicating with emergency dispatchers.
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
Murphy lifts COVID-19 testing requirements but not vaccine mandates. Here’s why.
After Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey will no longer require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated school and child care employees, state workers, and state contractors, only a few major government-imposed coronavirus restrictions remain across the state. The biggest: Health care workers and employees in congregant settings such as...
New Bill Would Require More New Jersey Landlords To Provide Receipts For Cash Payments
A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Legislature would expand the definition of a landlord in an already existing law that requires they provide receipts for rental payments paid in cash. This bill, introduced by Democrats Senators Brian Stack and Sandra Cunningham would amend section 3 of P.L.2019, c.300...
Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Mom died. Do we owe the exit tax on her beach home sale?
Q. Me and my siblings inherited my mom’s beach house in West Cape May. We sold the house for $475,000. We live in Maryland. My mom had the house for at least 30 years. She stayed there about six months out of the year and her residence was Maryland. Do we have to pay the exit tax in New Jersey?
N.J. reports 833 COVID cases, 1 death. Positive tests continue steady decline.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 833 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new confirmed death as positive tests continue to decline. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,148, an 11% decrease from a week ago and a 22% decrease from a month ago. With cases...
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on the Allentown-NYC route. Announced in March 2021, the proposed Allentown-NYC route is part...
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
