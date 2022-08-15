ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

gowatertown.net

HSGOLF: Arrows finish second at Warrior/Lynx Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf would finish their two-day excursion to the Warrior/Lynx Invite in a tie for second place with a score of 608. Watertown shot a 305 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was tops at the invite with...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

CVB: Jacks look to build of success of last season (AUDIO)

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — South Dakota State volleyball looks to build off their 2021 success, finishing with a 19-12 overall record, the most wins since 2011. Dan Goergalas will enter his third season with the Jacks and talks about how he expects to elevate their success this upcoming season:
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

HSGOLF: Arrow boys golf look to build on the success of last season (AUDIO)

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – An experienced Watertown Arrow boys golf program looks to build off the success of 2021. Watertown will return the six who played on the ESD champion squad including 2021 state gold medalist Jake Olson along with Mark Mahowald, Kaden Rylance, Ty Lenards, Jaden Solheim, and Curtis Sneden. Coach Corey Neale says he has a talented squad:
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend

STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
STURGIS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown City Council getting update on new city logo today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds a work session at 4 p.m. today. A short agenda includes a presentation by Simpleview on Watertown’s new city logo. The city has been using a logo and tagline of, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” (pictured) for years, but the city wants to freshen up that image with a new logo.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

New academic year getting underway at LATC (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College begins a new academic year today with the first day of classes. LATC President Mike Cartney says enrollment numbers won’t be released until after the 10th day of classes, but the outlook is strong once again…. Cartney says enrollment could come in somewhere...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions Announced

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Anamosa Street expansion hopes to end in early 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expanding East Anamosa Street in Rapid City has been on the drawing board since the 1990s, but hadn’t started before now due to the cost. It was identified in 2000 that it would be a huge improvement for the city’s transport system to make the connection between East Rapid to Rushmore Crossing.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown School District hosting New Teacher’s Luncheon today (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual New Teachers Luncheon today for new staff members hired by the Watertown School District. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen says they have a lot of new additions this year…. Danielsen says most of the teaching openings in Watertown have been filled,...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Back to the negotiating table for a new Watertown City Hall?

WATERTOWN, S.D.–When the Watertown City Council approved the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Bank building at 20 North Maple for $1.3 million in November 2020, it was sold to the public as a great value for a building that in relatively quick fashion would become a new City Hall.
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
BOX ELDER, SD

