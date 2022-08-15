Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
HSGOLF: Arrows finish second at Warrior/Lynx Invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf would finish their two-day excursion to the Warrior/Lynx Invite in a tie for second place with a score of 608. Watertown shot a 305 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was tops at the invite with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
gowatertown.net
CVB: Jacks look to build of success of last season (AUDIO)
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — South Dakota State volleyball looks to build off their 2021 success, finishing with a 19-12 overall record, the most wins since 2011. Dan Goergalas will enter his third season with the Jacks and talks about how he expects to elevate their success this upcoming season:
gowatertown.net
HSGOLF: Arrow boys golf look to build on the success of last season (AUDIO)
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – An experienced Watertown Arrow boys golf program looks to build off the success of 2021. Watertown will return the six who played on the ESD champion squad including 2021 state gold medalist Jake Olson along with Mark Mahowald, Kaden Rylance, Ty Lenards, Jaden Solheim, and Curtis Sneden. Coach Corey Neale says he has a talented squad:
KELOLAND TV
Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
Black Hills Pioneer
Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota State Fair announces late change to grandstand entertainment lineup
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota State Fair has announced a late change in this year’s grandstand entertainment lineup. Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Band Perry and Lainey Wilson have been booked to replace Lady A on the grandstand on Sunday September 4th. Lady A announced earlier this...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council sees two versions of new Watertown logo (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown will soon be retiring the tagline, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” and the logo associated with it that have been used for years. In search of a fresh new image, the city has been working with a design company called Simpleview on a new logo.
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council getting update on new city logo today
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds a work session at 4 p.m. today. A short agenda includes a presentation by Simpleview on Watertown’s new city logo. The city has been using a logo and tagline of, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” (pictured) for years, but the city wants to freshen up that image with a new logo.
gowatertown.net
New academic year getting underway at LATC (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College begins a new academic year today with the first day of classes. LATC President Mike Cartney says enrollment numbers won’t be released until after the 10th day of classes, but the outlook is strong once again…. Cartney says enrollment could come in somewhere...
KELOLAND TV
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
kbhbradio.com
2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions Announced
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak...
newscenter1.tv
Anamosa Street expansion hopes to end in early 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expanding East Anamosa Street in Rapid City has been on the drawing board since the 1990s, but hadn’t started before now due to the cost. It was identified in 2000 that it would be a huge improvement for the city’s transport system to make the connection between East Rapid to Rushmore Crossing.
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
kbhbradio.com
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash
ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.
gowatertown.net
Watertown School District hosting New Teacher’s Luncheon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual New Teachers Luncheon today for new staff members hired by the Watertown School District. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen says they have a lot of new additions this year…. Danielsen says most of the teaching openings in Watertown have been filled,...
gowatertown.net
Back to the negotiating table for a new Watertown City Hall?
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When the Watertown City Council approved the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Bank building at 20 North Maple for $1.3 million in November 2020, it was sold to the public as a great value for a building that in relatively quick fashion would become a new City Hall.
newscenter1.tv
A Day on the Water: Pennington County deputies on summer lake patrol in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Lakes can be a great way for locals and visitors from out of town to escape the heat. And with the summer season winding down, people are squeezing in every last second of fun before heading back to the old grind. However, safety is always...
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
