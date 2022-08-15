Read full article on original website
wincountry.com
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
WNDU
Housing improvements, economic development discussed in Benton Harbor master plan
BENTON, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor leaders have big plans for the future. Commissioners met Monday night to discuss the city’s 20-year master plan. With a minimum of $500 million dollars of investment planned for the next decade, Benton Harbor leaders have been hosting workshops to get residents’ feedback.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
Kalamazoo looking for new city attorney
The city of Kalamazoo is looking for a new city attorney.
Office of KDPS police chief under review for 2nd time in 2 years
For the second time in two years, the office of the police chief of Kalamazoo Public Safety has come under controversy after the city manager put the police chief on administrative leave.
townbroadcast.com
City Council pressured to adopt golf cart ordinance
Nearly 40 people packed the City Hall Council Chambers Monday night to advocate for a local ordinance permitting use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) or golf carts within the city limits. However, city officials are insisting that it must be clear whether the request is for golf carts or ORVs. Amy...
michigan.gov
Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Calhoun County Starting This Week
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the next phase work will begin this week on the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support nearly 2,667 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving...
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled
City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
Allegan’s First Ever Pride Celebration Is Happening This Weekend
The sleepy little town of Allegan is about to get LOUD! For the first time ever this small town is set to host its first inclusive Pride celebration, Allegan Out Loud! at the Riverfront Plaza. An Allegan resident myself, I am all for this landmark celebration!. With a modest population...
wkzo.com
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
wkzo.com
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
Beam reinforcement delays Western Michigan’s $99M student center, adds unknown costs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As new and returning Broncos arrive on Western Michigan University’s campus, they will be met with fences around the new student center, a project four years in the making. The projected opening date for the new student center, originally fall 2022, was delayed until January 2023...
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Fox17
KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Daily Iowan
Top 7 Popular Gambling Cities in Michigan
Aftermath of legislation permitting the sport, the gambling scene of Michigan has since gone on to feature many new participants. Nowadays, gamblers stand as much chance of hitting a million-dollar jackpot in Michigan as in other casinos across the country. With lots of new casinos on the scene, it’s unlikely...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police asking for help finding missing Ottawa County man
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who went missing over the weekend. Family and friends have not been able to get in touch with Johnson since about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
