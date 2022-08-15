SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO