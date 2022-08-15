Read full article on original website
‘The Band Perry’ to Replace ‘Lady A’ at the South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair has announced that The Band Perry will replace Lady A on the grandstand stage on Sunday, September 4. Country music group Lady A was set to perform on September 4th. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their appearance at the SD State Fair along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
gowatertown.net
Summit Carbon Solutions working on finalizing pipeline route (Audio)
MITCHELL, S.D.–The backers of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline expect to have most land easements in hand and a final route selected later this year. Chief Commercial Officer Jim Pirolli (pictured) says they are still adjusting the potential pipeline route in eastern South Dakota….. At a forum at...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
sdstandardnow.com
Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18
August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
dakotafreepress.com
Sneve, Ellis Leave Argus to Launch Dakota Scout
How wonderful—another local news outlet for Kristi Noem to ignore!. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. The Argus Leader death watch continues. Well, not holding any big expectations from the scribes. I agree with Mr. Nemec. The Argus continues to circle the drain. After one mistake after the other, someone needs to put on their big kid pants and put it out of its misery. It’s getting painful to watch.
gowatertown.net
CVB: Jacks look to build of success of last season (AUDIO)
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — South Dakota State volleyball looks to build off their 2021 success, finishing with a 19-12 overall record, the most wins since 2011. Dan Goergalas will enter his third season with the Jacks and talks about how he expects to elevate their success this upcoming season:
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
gowatertown.net
HSGOLF: Arrows finish second at Warrior/Lynx Invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf would finish their two-day excursion to the Warrior/Lynx Invite in a tie for second place with a score of 608. Watertown shot a 305 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was tops at the invite with...
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
grantcountyreview.com
Twin Brooks Threshing Show 2022
Look inside the August 17 issue for tons of photos from the Twin Brooks Threshing Show!
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
Fox11online.com
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota unveils draft social studies standards
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Education on Monday, August 15, 2022, released new Proposed Soc. Study Standards for teaching social studies in grades kindergarten through 12. An earlier draft released last summer was criticized for not putting enough emphasis on Native American history. The new proposal...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council sees two versions of new Watertown logo (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown will soon be retiring the tagline, “South Dakota’s Rising Star” and the logo associated with it that have been used for years. In search of a fresh new image, the city has been working with a design company called Simpleview on a new logo.
How Much Money is Considered “Middle Class” in South Dakota?
What does it take to be 'Middle Class' in South Dakota? The results are a bit surprising. According to a study from Go Banking Rates, here's what it takes to be "Middle Class" in the Mount Rushmore State:. South Dakota. 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340. 3-person family...
gowatertown.net
LATC looking to lease old airport terminal building at ATY (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Tonight, the Watertown City Council will vote on a lease agreement with Lake Area Technical College (LATC) for a lease agreement on the old airport terminal. LATC President Mike Cartney says the school wants to use that building…. And they’d like to work with Watertown’s commercial airline, Denver...
dakotanewsnow.com
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion and want voters to make the rules
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - In a July 2022 statewide poll commissioned by South Dakota News Watch, a majority of registered voters opposed a total ban on abortion in the state and an even stronger majority supported holding a referendum in which voters, not lawmakers, would decide on future laws regarding the procedure.
