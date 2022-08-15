ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?

In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
Summit Carbon Solutions working on finalizing pipeline route (Audio)

MITCHELL, S.D.–The backers of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline expect to have most land easements in hand and a final route selected later this year. Chief Commercial Officer Jim Pirolli (pictured) says they are still adjusting the potential pipeline route in eastern South Dakota….. At a forum at...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18

August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
Sneve, Ellis Leave Argus to Launch Dakota Scout

How wonderful—another local news outlet for Kristi Noem to ignore!. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. The Argus Leader death watch continues. Well, not holding any big expectations from the scribes. I agree with Mr. Nemec. The Argus continues to circle the drain. After one mistake after the other, someone needs to put on their big kid pants and put it out of its misery. It’s getting painful to watch.
CVB: Jacks look to build of success of last season (AUDIO)

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — South Dakota State volleyball looks to build off their 2021 success, finishing with a 19-12 overall record, the most wins since 2011. Dan Goergalas will enter his third season with the Jacks and talks about how he expects to elevate their success this upcoming season:
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!

In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
HSGOLF: Arrows finish second at Warrior/Lynx Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf would finish their two-day excursion to the Warrior/Lynx Invite in a tie for second place with a score of 608. Watertown shot a 305 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was tops at the invite with...
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
South Dakota unveils draft social studies standards

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Education on Monday, August 15, 2022, released new Proposed Soc. Study Standards for teaching social studies in grades kindergarten through 12. An earlier draft released last summer was criticized for not putting enough emphasis on Native American history. The new proposal...
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
LATC looking to lease old airport terminal building at ATY (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Tonight, the Watertown City Council will vote on a lease agreement with Lake Area Technical College (LATC) for a lease agreement on the old airport terminal. LATC President Mike Cartney says the school wants to use that building…. And they’d like to work with Watertown’s commercial airline, Denver...
