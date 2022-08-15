Read full article on original website
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time
Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board
As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
Digital Trends
YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on
YouTube TV this week shot an email to subscribers warning that it’s moved a major Spanish-language channel from its base package to an optional add-on. The change took effect on August 4. Universo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, now resides in the “Spanish Plus” add-on. It costs $10 a...
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report
More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
These classic TV shows aren't streaming anywhere, and we're losing our history
"Get Smart," "Gilligan's Island" and more aren't available on the likes of Netflix or Hulu. For future generations, they might as well not exist.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
I pay nearly $90 a month for streaming services. Here's how I'd rank them.
I pay for eight streaming services and don't expect to cancel — even as the industry faces slowing growth and prices rise.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Hulu Review: The Affordable Streaming Service for Live TV and Original Content
Hulu provides endless entertainment apt for all ages and interests – here’s why you should sign up.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
