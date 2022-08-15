ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
parentherald.com

Updated COVID-19 Boosters to Specifically Target Omicron Will Roll Out in September

By September, America will facilitate another round of vaccine shots with updated COVID-19 boosters that will specifically target the subvariants of the highly transmissible COVID-19 virus, Omicron. Health experts believe that these updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to make a major difference in the current vaccines' protection. With an average...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron

Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
SCIENCE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy