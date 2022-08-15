Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Updated COVID-19 Boosters to Specifically Target Omicron Will Roll Out in September
By September, America will facilitate another round of vaccine shots with updated COVID-19 boosters that will specifically target the subvariants of the highly transmissible COVID-19 virus, Omicron. Health experts believe that these updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to make a major difference in the current vaccines' protection. With an average...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron
Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
South Africa reports first death causally linked to COVID vaccine
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country.
‘Colour of the skin’: WHO chief hits out over Tigray crisis indifference
The head of the World Health Organization described the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” as he wondered aloud if the reason global leaders had not responded was “the colour of the skin of the people”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus –...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0